Girls on the Run is looking for coaches for the Spring 2020 season. Lace up your sneakers and come inspire girls in grade third through eighth to be strong, confident and healthy. You do not need to be a runner to coach. You just need to serve as a role model by showing up prepared and on time, listening attentively and demonstrating a positive attitude.
You will need to commit to two to three hours per week for a 10-week session with additional time for training and the 5K race. The season starts March 2. Please visit their website at: www.gotrnova.org to learn more.
Prince William Food Rescue needs a key volunteer on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. to manage a large donation from the Walmart on Liberia Road in Manassas.
This job consists of going to the site, reporting back on the size of the donation that day, split up everything to the drivers until all as gone. Please email Claire at cduncan@actspwc.org to learn more about this awesome program.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension is seeking volunteer parent education facilitators to lead parenting classes and workshops throughout the community.
Orientation is March 2. The training is on two Saturdays, March 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, March 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. Please email Carolina at acgray@pwcgov.org to learn more.
ACTS needs volunteers in the Thrift Shop to sort donations, help customers and stock donations. Please visit their website at: www.actspwc.org to register and learn more.
Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to prepare and bring lunch to the construction volunteers working on the newest house in Manassas until Saturday, Feb. 15. It’s as easy as sandwiches, chips and a drink! Sign up on their volunteer calendar at: habitatpwc.org.
Prince William Solid Waste Division needs handy, fixer volunteers for their Fix it Fair sometime this spring. If you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc. you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Please email your name, phone and fix it specialties to: pwrecylces@pwcgov.org.
The Literacy Council of Nova needs volunteer tutors to teach English at the Lorton Senior Center on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The curriculum and lesson plans are provided. Please email Amy at: atristan@lcnv.org to learn more.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is having their next Master Financial Educator Volunteer training from Thursday, April 2 to Thursday, May 21 at the McCoart and Ferlazzo government centers. Please visit www.pwcgov.org/money for more info.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program needs volunteers who can help fourth grade students learn to be “Safe at Home!” Volunteers should be at least 55, available during the school day and comfortable with presenting an interactive lesson in a school setting.
Training is provided. You’ll feel great as you teach youngsters the skills, they need to cope with being home alone! Please contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
Historic Dumfries needs an electrician to check out an outside security light that’s started to strobe. Please call Lisa at 703-221-2218 for more info.
The 2020 Big Spring Neabsco Creek Cleanup is Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help with this fun event. You’ll meet at Neabsco Eagles Park, 15801 Neabsco Road. They’ll provide litter bags, grabbers, gloves and light refreshments. Please wear boots for this event. Email: secretary@pwtsc.org to learn more.
Clean the Stream needs volunteers on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the stream adjacent to Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Please email them at: waterquality@pwcswcd.org to learn more.
Serve Our Willing Warriors is hosting a Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in a host of different ways to make this a successful event to support their families. Please email Sarah at: volunteer@willingwarriors.org to learn more.
BEACON Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs. No second language or teaching experience needed as they will give you all.
The Kennedy Center invites volunteers age 40 and under to their 2nd Annual Carrying the Torch Forward Service Day. Please email Jessica at: volunteers@kennedy-center.org to learn more.
Novant Health UVA Health System needs volunteers at their three gifts shops. Please register online or call 703-369-8173 to learn more.
Keep Prince William Beautiful invites you to adopt a spot near you. It’s a great way to spruce up your neighborhood. Please email Laura at: ltalbert@kpwb.org to learn more.
The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for support group facilitators to help participants develop coping skills, share valuable info, give caregiving tips and more. Preferred skills include professional healthcare experience, experience working with people affected by Alzheimer’s, comfort with expression of emotion and good listening skills. Please call Ben at: 703-766-9007 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.