Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during our ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
BEACON for Adult Literacy has an urgent need for substitute teachers and tech facilitators for their classes for the spring session, which runs from March 22 through June 10.
It's a minimum 12-week commitment with three hours of teaching per week. Volunteers will provide ESOL teaching and technical support for classes via Zoom. Training for both teachers and tech facilitators is provided, although basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features is preferred.
Please fill out an application ASAP at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571-422-2242 or email MKermon@osbva.org.
Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide.
Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food insecure families in our community.
More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Rebecca at rgates@actspwc.org or call 845-521-0118 for more information.
Boxes of Basics, a nonprofit located in Manassas, is looking for volunteers to help pack a box of clothing for a local child in need. Volunteer as an individual or bring a group. Volunteers must be 18 years old or accompanied by a parent/guardian. Children 10 and older are welcome with a parent. Please apply here. at. Questions? Email info@boxesofbasics.org to learn more.
House of Mercy is holding their first Virtual Food Drive to stock the shelves in their Food Pantry. It’s easy as 1-2-3: Visit their Virtual Food Drive page, select the products you want to donate then view your cart, click and pay. Visit https://houseofmercyva.org/virtual-food-drive/ to begin shopping and help food insecure families. Email info@houseofmercyva.org to learn more.
House of Mercy also needs volunteers in their thrift store, donation center and food pantry. Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/ to learn how you can get involved.
Spanish speakers: SERVE needs bilingual volunteers age 21+ to assist food clients in their Hunger Resource Center. Volunteers must be at least 21, able to speak fluent Spanish and English, be able to commit to at least one shift per week for at least six months. Your skills will make a big impact as you ensure Spanish-speaking families have access to nutritious food. Please email khorowitz@nvfs.org to learn how you can make a difference.
Soroptimist International of Manassas needs a volunteer website manager to keep their organization’s website updated and managed on a regular basis, to include adding content. It’s a great opportunity for a student in need of service hours or a retiree with an IT background. Volunteers will feel great helping this group maintain an up-to-date website and stay in touch with the community! Please email info@simanassas.org for more information.
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location is Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to locate this drive and sign up for an appointment. Please call the church office at 703-368-4783 to learn more.
Did you know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can join.
Virginia National Service Awards: Does your organization have an outstanding volunteer currently serving in National Service programs through AmeriCorps State, AmeriCorps VISTA or AmeriCorps Seniors? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service-nominations for the Virginia National Service Awards are now open.
Please visit https://bit.ly/3klo9zW to view the categories and submit your nomination. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 25. Winners will be recognized at the 2021 Virginia Volunteerism Conference in May. Please call 804-726-7065 or email americorpsinfo@dss.virginia.gov for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
Jan F. Hawkins is the program director of Greater Prince William RSVP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.