Volunteers needed for COVID-19 survey effort, Earth Day cleanup

Help Volunteer Prince William learn how well COVID information has been distributed to minority communities in the greater Prince William area.
Volunteers age 18 and up are needed to conduct a survey regarding how people have received information about COVID during this pandemic.
Volunteers will work up to four-hour shifts and will be provided an electronic tablet to collect responses. Volunteers must have transportation and be able to travel to various locations in the greater Prince William area to conduct surveys. Proficiency in one or more languages in addition to English preferred. Surveys will be conducted until May 10.
Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved.
This Saturday, April 24 is DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The two Novant Health UVA Health facilities in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara Lake Ridge in Woodbridge, will accept and safely dispose of your unused and expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is a good way to clear out your medicine cabinets before anything falls into the wrong hands. Visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ for more information.
Celebrate Earth Day with Keep Prince William Beautiful. They, along with Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, are hosting an Earth Day Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be working to tackle the litter problem on U.S. 1 from Woodbridge to Dumfries.
Youth volunteers age 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. A couple of volunteers with pickup trucks to help gather collected litter are also needed. Fresh air and a clean community – what could be better? Visit https://tinyurl.com/KPWBroute1cleanup to register. Email smorrow@kpwb.org for more information.
CRi – Choice. Respect. Independence needs handy volunteers who can make corn hole boards, bean bags and kindness cards to bring some cheer and fun to their residents. Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and search for cri under “Organizations” for details, or email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.
For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs foster parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short-term or long-term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at kwillis@fcsva.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center is looking for arts-loving volunteers to be volunteer ushers. You’ll be part of a welcoming community that helps patrons have a safe and enjoyable experience while attending performances and events yourself. Please email mshatze@gmu.edu for details.
Prince William County Solid Waste Division is hosting a Compost Awareness Day event on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas. Come learn about composting, plus visitors can drop off food scraps and receive a free compost sample in their own bucket! Please email dcampbell@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Pink Space Theory needs a volunteer age 18 or older to be a social media contributor/video editor. Duties include creating and posting K-12 STEM content on their social media platforms and creating and editing videos as needed for social media. Must have access to a computer and be familiar with the different platforms, how to share content, and have an interest in creating content. Please email volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org to learn more.
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be holding virtual training for certified master financial educators May 3 through June 21. Sessions will meet every Monday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. If you like helping families sort through their finances and get back on their feet, this could be the opportunity for you! Please email smartmoney@pwcgov.org or call 703-792-6287 for more information.
The Warrior Retreat at Bull Run has a need for volunteer guest stay coordinators.
GSCs create and manage relaxing and impactful stays for Warrior guests and their families. GSCs choose the guest stays they would like to support according to their own schedule, usually one a month.
As a Warrior's main point of contact, the GSC reviews the Wounded Warrior's application, creates a customized itinerary and handles any specific issues to make their stay memorable. Some weekday availability is required. It’s a wonderful way to thank our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for us. Contact Chris Wrinkle at chris.wrinkle@willingwarriors.org for more information
COVID-19 volunteer opportunities:
Prince William County Office of Emergency Management needs one to two volunteers age 18 or older on weekdays at the Manassas Mall COVID vaccination site, located near Uptown Alley in the mall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers will act as English to Spanish translators between residents and county staff. Fluency in both English and Spanish are required. This is an ongoing need, and you’ll feel great helping those with limited English understand the critical information they need to receive their COVID vaccine. Please email lwallace@pwcgov.org for more information on how you can help.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more. Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
The American Red Cross needs volunteers to be shelter service associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter.
Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
