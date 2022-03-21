The Jenkins-Donelson Foundation, a nonprofit that provides food and essentials to those in need, will hold a Community Giveaway on Sunday, March 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Juke Box Diner, 8637 Sudley Road in Manassas.
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help set up, offload items from trucks and assist attendees with selections. Help vulnerable local residents select much-needed clothing and food for their families. Email Carolyn at thejdf@jdffeet.org to learn more.
If it’s spring, it must be cleanup season. Here are several volunteer opportunities for getting outdoors to clean up and beautifying our community:
Leopold’s Preserve in Broad Run needs volunteers with muscles to support a trash cleanup on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Due to the amount of heavy lifting needed, volunteers must be at least 16. Close-toed, treaded shoes are required; wear long sleeves and pants for protection from ticks and bugs.
Leopold’s Preserve is located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road. Meet in the parking lot east, bring work gloves and bottled water. Help clear out an abandoned dump site and beautify the preserve. Visit https://bit.ly/3KIF2k5 for more information and to register.
The Marumsco Creek and wetland cleanup is also on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Veteran’s Park, 14300 Veteran’s Drive, Woodbridge. Visit http://www.pwtsc.org/ to register or email secretary@pwtsc.org to learn more.
The Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE)/Trees for Water Quality events will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at Kilby Elementary and Wednesday, April 6 at Marumsco Hills Elementary, both in Woodbridge. Show students the importance of watersheds, soil types and their components, the relationship between soil and water and how human impact them. Please RSVP to waterqualityassistant@pwswcd.org.
The Town of Dumfries will be hosting their Quantico Creek Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Meet at 17757 Main St. in Dumfries. Assignments will be given at that time. Supplies are provided. Be sure to dress accordingly for the weather. Volunteers under 18 must have a liability form filled out by a parent/guardian. Feel great as you enjoy the spring weather and help beautify Dumfries. Email YRagland@dumfriesva.gov for more information.
The Friends of the Occoquan Spring River Cleanup is Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. There are five locations to choose from. Visit www.foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org for more information or email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to learn more.
The Russia Branch Stream Monitoring Workshop will be held Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Blooms Park, 9701 Manassas Drive, Manassas Park. Collect data on the only monitored stream in Manassas Park. Meet in front of the main building in the parking lot. Email sarah.m.bergmann@gmail.com for more information.
Animal lovers: Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, including volunteer coordinator, social media coordinator, website coordinator, grant coordinator and events coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life. Please visit https://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.
The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has a number of volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL teachers in a variety of topics; administrative support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required); and on-call interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto and Farsi. There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. Feel great helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled and help bridge language barriers. Email Lea Ann at volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Save the Date: Historic Dumfries Virginia will hold a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron Street in Dumfries. Volunteers age 18 and up are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Please call 703-221-2218 or email info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
Postpartum Support Virginia is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide help and hope to new mothers and parents. Peer mentor volunteers are also needed. Training is provided and you’ll be helping new parents navigate their way back to a normal life following the birth of their child. Please visit https://postpartumva.org/volunteer/, email Lydia at landerson@postpartumva.org for more information.
The Prince William Conservation Alliance needs bird-loving volunteers to monitor Eastern Bluebirds at Chinn Park. Help monitor nest boxes twice a month from April to mid-August. Duties include ensuring all is well with nest boxes and recording information about nests, eggs, and fledglings.
Feel great as you help support this agency’s ongoing learning about the Eastern Bluebird and their conservation. No prior experience necessary. Training is provided for this family-friendly opportunity. Email Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
History buffs: The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as interpretive guides, event assistants and gardeners at various historical sites in the county.
Group projects are available. Some opportunities are appropriate for youth 13 to 18. Experience the county’s history while supporting our community. Call 703-792-4754 or email historicpreservation@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Help feed food insecure families. SERVE has an urgent need for food recovery drivers, age 21 and up to support their food assistance program.
Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help.
This is a wonderful way to give back to the community. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. Visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
