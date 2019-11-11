The Manassas Christmas Parade Is Saturday, Dec. 7, in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed at intersections to help folks cross the street as well as keep everything moving.
This is a super fun day has been the start of the Holiday season for 73 years! Come join the fun and volunteer for a few hours that morning. Please email Nora at: nora@greenteaminc.com to learn more.
- Speaking of the Manassas Christmas Parade- please bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the UnTrim A Tree Holiday Gift Program for a needy child in our community. We are the first float to go and will gladly take your donation from the parade route. Help us bring the joy of the season to over 5,300 children registered this year!
- Keep Prince William Beautiful needs a few volunteers age 18+ for America Recycles Day activities on Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come join the fun at their display table to educate the community. Please email Aleta at: adaniels@kpwb.org to learn more.
- Girls on the Run is celebrating the end of their season with a 5K run in Woodbridge on Saturday, Nov. 23. Volunteers are needed for several roles. Please email Meagan at mperkins@gotrnova.org to learn more.
- The Ethiopian Community Development Council needs volunteers at their Annual Refugees’ First Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Arlington. Please call 703-685-0510 ext. 222 to learn more.
- Carried to Full Term is having their 4th Annual Gala, “Life is a Gift,” on Saturday Dec. 7, at the Evergreen Country Club. Volunteers age 18+ are needed for set-up, guest check-in and silent auction assistance. This promises to be a fun evening. Please email Dawn at: dawn.harrison@carriedtofullterm.org for all the specifics.
- SERVE Food Pantry needs volunteers to pick up food donations from area grocery stores and restaurants so parents have the resources needed to provide for their families. Volunteers must be age 21+ with a valid driver’s licenses and be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Please email Navarra at: ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
- Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and ACTS Hunger Prevention Center wants your assistance during Operation Give Thanks (formerly Operation Turkey) to ensure that every family receives a Thanksgiving meal this year. Their goal is to reach 1,000 families. Volunteer opportunities are available through Nov. 26. Please contact Shirley at: scouteau@actspwc.org, (703) 441-8606 ext. 212 to schedule your volunteer activity and learn more.
- The 2020 Virginia Governor’s Volunteer Awardsprogram is looking for nominations in a host of different categories including youth, senior, young adult, adult, family, corporate, faith-based, education and community organization. Please nominate your volunteers online at: virginiaservice.virginia.gov by Dec.6.
- Catholic Charities is looking for volunteer ESOL teachers for Hogar Education’s winter semester, which runs Dec. 2 to March 5, 2020. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., as well as Saturday mornings 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can commit to teach one class per week. Training will be provided on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 8251 Shoppers Square, Manassas. Interested volunteers can sign up at: https://volunteer.samaritan.com/recruiter/501/OppDetails/1164/ESOL-Teachers-Manassas/. Please email: Emily.Wood@ccda.net for more information.
- The Salvation Army is gearing up for their Christmas Kettle program and needs volunteers to ring the kettle bell at various locations around the community. It’s a great opportunity for a club, family or office to job share this to bring extra joy to those in need in the community. Please call Sgt. Rowe at 703-580-8991 to learn more.
- NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at 703-992-5708 to learn more.
- The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary-school-age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and support other volunteers in the community. Please call 703-584-8444 to learn more.
- The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctors’ appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at 703-369-5292 ext. 1, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at 703-369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.