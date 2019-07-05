Prince William Health District is calling for volunteers on Friday, July 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to travel through a simulated medication dispensing site at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas.
The exercise is part of Capital Fortitude, a full-scale emergency exercise. The exercise is designed to evaluate the National Capital Region’s ability to dispense medication quickly in response to an anthrax attack.
Although no actual medications will be handed out, public health staff and volunteers will go through the same procedures and protocols that they would use to dispense medications in a real disaster.
People of all ages, including parents with young children, people with disabilities, college students and faculty, scouts, community groups, seniors, members of faith-based communities, corporate employees and the public are encouraged to register in advance.
No special training or experience is needed. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Participants should allow for 1.5 hours for the exercise.
Please contact Amy Feinberg, MRC Coordinator/Planner at amy.feinberg@vdh.virginia.gov. for the registration link.
Reading tutor: The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation needs a volunteer tutor to work with a rising second grader to help him with his reading skills before the start of school. This young man has missed a lot of school due to his cancer treatments. He lives in Gainesville. Please email Sara at sara@sweetjuliagrace.org to learn more.
Surgical services: Novant UVA Health System needs volunteers in their surgical services at the Manassas and Haymarket hospitals. They also need volunteers at the Aubergine Thrift Store in Old Town Manassas. Come be part of the team benefitting the community. Please call 571-284-1278 or visit their website at: novanthealthuva.org/giving/volunteering to learn more.
Conservation nonprofit: Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for office volunteer’s age 21 or older for a couple of hours each week in their Woodbridge office. Duties include organizing mailing lists and preparing for large mailings and also to staff the welcome table at events. Good folks doing really good stuff in the community. Please email them at alliance@pwconserve.org for all the specifics.
Help neighbors in need: Helping Neighbors in Need Outreach Center needs an administrative assistant to help in the Woodbridge office Monday-Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Duties include answering phone, register clients, received donations and log them in. Please call Pastor Edmonds at 703-964-7725 to learn more.
Supplies needed for summer camp for homeless kids: SERVE has a great opportunity for a youth groups, your office and/or families. Please collect supplies for the summer camp they run for the children living in the shelter. The list includes water balloons, sidewalk chalk, disposable plates, ping pong balls, yarn, fabric paint and fabric paint pens, white drawstring backpacks, large sponges, play dough, hand wipes, insect repellant, sunscreen, garden sprinkler, small prizes and healthy snacks for the kids.
This reminds me of my childhood at camp! Please email Julie at jmartinez@nvfs.org to learn more. Donations are accepted through July.
Handypersons needed: Project Mend A House provides home repairs and a safety improvement to seniors’ homes. They need both skilled and unskilled volunteers throughout the community. Please visit their website: www.pmah.org to learn more and to register as a volunteer.
Stream monitors: The Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District needs volunteers at a host of fun projects this summer, including Saturday, Aug. 3, at Broad Run/Dawkins Branch. Please RSVP to Sonnie at 1vespermaxo@gmail.com or via text to 703-216-6959. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Manassas National Battlefield for the NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification Training. Come learn how to be certified stream monitor. Email Veronica to register and learn more at: waterquality@pwswcd.org.
For the conservation-minded: Merrimac Farm needs volunteers to weed, prune, water plants and clean up. Please wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes! Workday this summer is Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. Please RSVP to: alliance@pwconserve.org or 703-490-5200.
Tell the Marine Corps’ story: The National Museum of the Marine Corps needs volunteers to become gallery docents and hospitality ambassadors. Volunteers must be 16 or older. Please register online at: usmcmuseum.com/volunteer.
Camp help: Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to present programs to the campers at Veterans Park this summer. This is a great job for teens. Email info@kpwb.org to learn more.
Meals on Wheels: Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels mid-day in both the Manassas and Woodbridge communities. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. They also need volunteer activity assistants at the Adult Day Healthcare Center for fun activities such as chess, checkers, dominos and bingo and to play musical instruments. Please visit their website at: pwcgov.org/government/dept/aaa/pages/volunteer for more info.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers ages 55 and older to deliver noon meals through the Meals on Wheels Program. Shifts are just two to three hours and are available in throughout the greater area. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
Youth for Tomorrow: YFT is looking for volunteers who can share their hobby with a teen on the weekends. Help bring joy to a teen’s life with your hobby such as sewing, photography, cross stitch, painting, arts, sign language, song, dance, cooking would be very welcome. Please visit their website to register at: youthfortomorrow.org.
Adult reading tutors: BEACON for Adult Literacy is gearing up for the fall semester and is looking for tutors to work with small groups. No second language or teaching experience needed. The fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 26, with volunteer training on either Saturday, August 3 or 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 703-368-7491 to register and learn more.
Court-appointed special advocates: CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates -- helps protect abused and neglected children. Come learn about their volunteer program at the next information session on July 8th at Chinn Library from 1 to 2 p.m. Please call 703-330-8145 to register for the session.
Need other ideas? Visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
