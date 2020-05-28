The Community Feeding Taskforce has a big need for volunteers who can work in their warehouse located at 8418 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Shifts are weekdays, 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. Duties include receiving bulk food donations, sorting, shelving and filling smaller orders for shipping to select food distribution locations throughout the area. Be prepared to lift up to 50 pounds.
To register, you must create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to it. Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
If you are facing food insecurity, or someone you know needs food assistance during COVID-19, the Community Feeding Taskforce Food Helpline is open.
This resource is available to anyone living in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County. Hours for the helpline are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 703-794-4668 during operating hours to request food assistance.
Callers over 65 will be redirected to ACTS/NVFS (SERVE) food assistance programs to register for direct delivery to their home. Please help spread the word on this important resource! Se habla español.
Holy Family Food Pantry, one of the partner food pantries in the Community Feeding Taskforce, has need for bilingual volunteers to answer the phone and take appointments for clients to visit the pantry. This is an ongoing opportunity Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
They also need two bilingual volunteers to retrieve messages left on their pantry voicemail after hours. Messages need to be organized, typed and emailed to the morning call center so that the calls can be returned to set up the client appointments. This opportunity will be in the evenings after 5:30 when the church office is closed.
Medical Reserve Corps has an urgent need for volunteers to help in the fight against COVID-19. Many volunteers are needed across the state and locally to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Volunteers with health care experience are especially needed, but they will accept non-medical volunteers in a variety of other skill sets as well. Fill out an online application at www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc. Questions? Email amy.feinberg@vdh.virginia.gov for more information.
For Children’s Sake is looking for foster parents to provide a loving and stable home for youth in foster care. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS is looking for foster parents to take children as both short- and long-term placements. They are planning to hold virtual training in the next couple of weeks. Please call Kelley at 703-817-9890 or email kwillis@fcsva.org for more information.
House of Mercy is seeing a big increase in clients seeking food assistance. They are in urgent need of donations of nonperishable items for their food pantry so they can continue food assistance during COVID-19. Also, volunteers are urgently needed to help with picking up and delivering all the food and supplies needed for their operations.
If you are willing to help out with driving to pick up and/or deliver food and necessary non-food items, call 703-579-0279 or email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org to learn more.
The staff is also working hard to collect and donate 5,000 face masks to local agencies. Many volunteers have jumped in, but they can always use more help! Email masks@houseofmercyva.org to learn how you can get involved.
Calling all artists! Novant Health UVA Health System invites artists and budding artists to submit artwork for an upcoming exhibit at the Prince William Medical Center/Haymarket Medical Center titled “COVID-19: How We Became Stronger Together.”
Paintings, photographs and drawings will all be considered. Your artwork can be any favorite subject that inspires you at this difficult time. Artwork should be framed using wire hanger. Artwork will be accepted until June 30. For more detailed information, contact Liz at erodemsky@novanthealth.org or call 703-369-8173.
Prince William Food Rescue urgently needs volunteers as the program is taking on the responsibility of delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at pwfoodrescue.org. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606, ext. 212, for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge.
Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge. Email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202-345-2238 to learn more.
The SERVE Family Shelter has a fun virtual volunteer opportunity!
Stay-at-home orders can be especially tricky for energetic young bodies that need to constantly be on the move. Experienced yoga instructors, dance teachers, personal trainers and preschool and PE teachers are encouraged to record and submit kid-friendly videos to get the shelter children moving throughout day. Videos should be no longer than 10 to 15 minutes. Simply record and send a video link to volunteer@nvfs.org. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
StreetLight Community Ministries has reopened its Food Pantry, but donations of nonperishable food are desperately needed so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please email ashaffner@thestreetlight.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
