Historic Dumfries Virginia will hold a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) at 11 a.m. at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St. in Dumfries.
Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Call 703-221-2218 or email info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
Formed Families Forward is holding a Spring Forward Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
Volunteers ages 18 and older are needed to support child and youth activities and other event duties. Get a free lunch, community service hours and the satisfaction of helping children and youth with special needs and adults in your community. Volunteers can register at https://fffspringforward2022.eventbrite.com/.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turn in expired and unused medications at three locations: Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and Sentara Lake Ridge on Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge. This is an excellent and safe way to dispose of medications that are laying around your home. Please visit https://bit.ly/3JZuFbE for more information.
Coming on Friday, May 6
Saddle up! Historic Manassas Inc. is preparing for the highly acclaimed Manassas Downtown Derby on Friday, May 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. The “stick steeds” Trigger, Red Rum, Tornado, Champion and Black Beauty need three volunteer stable hands ages 16 and up to help keep the “jockeys” in order at the starting gates.
Enjoy what promises to be an evening of fun and hilarity while earning some of those needed service hours. Interested volunteers can register at https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1. Email Beverly@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
Animal lovers: Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, including volunteer coordinator, social media coordinator, website coordinator, grant coordinator and events coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life. Visit https://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.
Catholic Charities has volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL teachers in a variety of topics, administrative support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required) and on-call Interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto and Farsi.
There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. Helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled and bridge language barriers. Email Lea Ann at volunteer.newcomer@ccda.net to learn more.
Hey shutterbugs! Historic Dumfries and the Weems-Botts Museum is looking for a volunteer photographer to take professional quality photographs of the outside of the museum and park for marketing print and digital marketing products. Photographers will provide their own equipment. The park has many historic features as well as beautiful garden beds and flowering trees and shrubs. For more information, please contact Lisa at 703-221-2218 or info@historicdumfriesva.org.
McLean Bible Church’s Manassas campus is looking for compassionate volunteers ages 18 and up to support their Adults with Disabilities Day Program. Volunteers must pass a background check and fingerprinting. The program meets Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Just a couple hours a week will do much to support this special-needs population and allow you to give back to the community. Visit https://bit.ly/3MpR5TZ or email hope.pelletier@mcleanbible.org to learn more.
Leopold’s Preserve in Broad Run is offering its Friday Conservation Corps in partnership with the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Each Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., they offer drop-in/drop-out outdoor volunteer activities including trash cleanup, brush clearing and more. All are welcome, but volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register for a specific date and time at https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Volunteer activities and work locations change each week, but they will let you know where to meet after you sign up.
Northern Virginia Family Service needs Spanish-speaking volunteers 18 and older to assist in its Health Access program. This virtual opportunity supports the Health Access Program Supervisor with day-to-day operations.
Duties include updating electronic client files, following up with clients via phone, assisting with client intake, creating health literacy education materials and more. Bilingual skills in Spanish required, must have some knowledge of data entry and be familiar with Google Docs, Canva or other graphic design programs. Volunteers will feel great knowing they are helping community residents have access to health care resources. Visit https://bit.ly/3Dz9Jpl for details or email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Do you love gardening and wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance needs dedicated gardening volunteers to meet Saturdays until late October in the mornings (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to plant native plants, pull non-native and do any other task to maintain high-quality habitat for local wildlife. This is held at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. If you're interested in learning about gardening for wildlife and can participate most Saturdays, please fill out the volunteer form at https://bit.ly/3qzdmX0. Please email Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
Help feed food insecure families. SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, ages 21 and older to support its food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community! Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
