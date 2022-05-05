Help fight local hunger: The hard-working staff at ACTS needs volunteers on Saturday, May 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. to support the Mail Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Volunteers will help off-load donations at their Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Groups, families and individuals are welcome, and you’ll feel great helping the staff get their food warehouse organized to help feed food insecure families. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 288 for more information.
Saddle up! Historic Manassas Inc. is preparing for the highly acclaimed Manassas Downtown Derby on Friday, May 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. The “stick steeds” Trigger, Red Rum, Tornado, Champion and Black Beauty need three volunteer stable hands ages 16 and up to help keep the “jockeys” in order at the starting gates.
Enjoy what promises to be an evening of fun and hilarity while earning some of those needed service hours. Interested volunteers can register at https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1. Email Beverly@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.
Jenkins Donelson Foundation is holding a Community Giveaway on Saturday, May 14 at Juke Box Diner, 8637 Sudley Road in Manassas. Volunteers ages 12 and up are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to unload vehicles, set up tables and merchandise and assist attendees with selecting merchandise.
Additional volunteer hours are available to load vehicles one to two days prior to event; if interested, advise in email. You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable families select clothing, home goods and school supplies. Visit https://bit.ly/3KpgH2c and click on the “respond” button to sign up. Email thejdf@jdffeet.org with any questions.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
Animal lovers: Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, including volunteer coordinator, social media coordinator, website coordinator, grant coordinator and events coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life. Visit https://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.
Hey shutterbugs: Historic Dumfries and the Weems-Botts Museum is looking for a volunteer photographer to take professional quality photographs of the outside of the museum and park for marketing print and digital marketing products. Photographers will provide their own equipment. The park has many historic features as well as beautiful garden beds and flowering trees and shrubs. For more information, please contact Lisa at 703-221-2218 or info@historicdumfriesva.org.
Leopold’s Preserve in Broad Run is offering its Friday Conservation Corps in partnership with the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Each Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., they offer drop-in/drop-out outdoor volunteer activities including trash cleanup, brush clearing and more. All are welcome, but volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register for a specific date and time at https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Volunteer activities and work locations change each week, but they will let you know where to meet after you sign up.
McLean Bible Church’s Manassas campus is looking for compassionate volunteers ages 18 and up to support their Adults with Disabilities Day Program. Volunteers must pass a background check and fingerprinting. The program meets Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Just a couple hours a week will do much to support this special-needs population and allow you to give back to the community. Visit https://bit.ly/3MpR5TZ or email hope.pelletier@mcleanbible.org to learn more.
Northern Virginia Family Service needs Spanish-speaking volunteers 18 and older to assist in its Health Access program. This virtual opportunity supports the Health Access Program Supervisor with day-to-day operations.
Duties include updating electronic client files, following up with clients via phone, assisting with client intake, creating health literacy education materials and more. Bilingual skills in Spanish required, must have some knowledge of data entry and be familiar with Google Docs, Canva or other graphic design programs. Volunteers will feel great knowing they are helping community residents have access to health care resources. Visit https://bit.ly/3Dz9Jpl for details or email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Do you love gardening and wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance needs dedicated gardening volunteers to meet Saturdays until late October in the mornings (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to plant native plants, pull non-native and do any other task to maintain high-quality habitat for local wildlife. This is held at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. If you're interested in learning about gardening for wildlife and can participate most Saturdays, please fill out the volunteer form at https://bit.ly/3qzdmX0. Please email Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org for more information.
Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, admin, grant-writing, network admin, and more. Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth. Email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com to learn more.
SERVE has an urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, ages 21 and up to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.