We are receiving a number of requests for volunteers for non-COVID-19 efforts as well as those related to COVID-19. To avoid confusion, we are separating the two.
First, the non-COVID-19-related opportunities:
BEACON for Adult Literacy urgently needs volunteers to become virtual technology facilitators for their fall classes operating now until Nov. 12.
Classes are held Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom for instructors of online classes two to four hours a week. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571-422-2242 or email cturner@osbva.org.
Divine Inspirations Inc., a nonprofit that provides performing arts opportunities for underprivileged, at-risk youth, is looking for volunteers to help as a virtual executive assistant and a virtual social media manager. They are also looking for community-minded individuals who would be interested in joining their board of directors. Please email dance@sodivineinc.org to learn more.
For Children’s Sake of Virginia urgently needs virtual tutors age 18 and up to help foster children with their schoolwork. Volunteers can assist any weekday or evening on a wide variety of subjects from elementary through high school. These foster youth are struggling, and now that school continues to be virtual, they need some serious help from dedicated tutors. Please contact Kelley at KWillis@fcsva.org for more information.
Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding a drive-thru event to pick up two redbud seedlings on Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tackett’s Mill. If you want to spruce up your yard, here’s a great opportunity! The first 200 to sign up will receive two free seedlings. Please visit https://bit.ly/3hhcv5V to register and print your ticket. Please email ashley@pwconserve.org to learn more.
Prince William Food Rescue can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Volunteers in the Gainesville/Haymarket area are especially needed! Home food deliveries are no-contact and follow social distancing guidelines.
PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606, ext. 212 for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge.
Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202-345-2238 to learn more.
Serve Our Willing Warriors needs volunteers for their upcoming 3rd Annual Warrior Bike Ride on Saturday, Sept. 26, at The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway in Broad Run. Volunteers will act as route hosts to cheer on the riders and assist with directions. Individuals and groups welcome.
Times needed vary between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers must wear a mask and observe social distancing. Free lunch and a t-shirt to all volunteers. For more information, please email Liz at liz.costanzo@willingwarriors.org.
SERVE’s Family Shelter in Manassas needs volunteers to assemble and donate snack bags that include three to four snacks for a virtual school snack break for the kids. All assembly would be offsite. Snacks can include Cheez Its, Goldfish, applesauce cups, fruit cups, pretzels, fruit snacks, peanut-free trail mix and 100% juice boxes. Please email jrmartinez@nvfs.org to learn more.
Now, the COVID-19-related opportunities
The Community Feeding Taskforce needs volunteers to help break down large deliveries of food into smaller bundles to be redistributed to over 55 local food pantries. All work is done in their Manassas food warehouse. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon and Friday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. If you are healthy, between 18 and 55 and able to lift up to 40 pounds, please consider volunteering.
To register, please create an account on our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond. Please email dhannum@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.
The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Hotline has an urgent need for Spanish-speaking volunteers who can assist staff with answering calls to the hotline on weekday afternoons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided, however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access. Bilingual skills in Spanish required.
To register, please create an account on our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond. Please email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
