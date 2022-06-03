Calling all railroad enthusiasts. Historic Manassas is hosting the Heritage Railway Festival on Saturday, June 4, and volunteers age 16 and are needed 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Duties include setup, give directions, check in performers provide security and post-event tear down/cleanup. Be part of the team along with the 501st Legion Storm Troopers, Rufus & Friends, magician Tyler Reed and hundreds of rail buffs! To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1. Questions? Please email Beverly@historicmanassasinc.org for more information. Please visit https://bit.ly/3G5Gs7c to learn more about this family-friendly event.
Jenkins Donelson Foundation is holding a Community Giveaway on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Oak Shade Baptist Church, 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett. Volunteers 12 and up are needed to unload vehicles, set up tables and merchandise and assist attendees with selecting merchandise. You'll feel great as you help vulnerable families select clothing, home goods and school supplies. Email thejdf@jdffeet.org with any questions and to sign up.
The fun folks at PWC Solid Waste Division are looking for volunteer county residents of all ages (and pets, too!) to participate in filming a video on landfill safety.
The filming date is Wednesday, June 8, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Have a fun time filming your “close-up” while promoting landfill safety to the public. Please send an email with your name, phone and a photo of yourself, your vehicle, child and pet (if applicable) to pwcrecycles@pwcgov.org by June 6. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
Do you have a “shining star” volunteer at your organization? Please consider nominating them for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards. Nominations are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Visit https://bit.ly/3nPOCpq for more information and to submit your nomination. For more information, please email VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.
If you enjoy helping immigrants learn English, BEACON is recruiting virtual volunteers to teach Summer Conversation Classes online for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). The three-week summer conversation classes are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. from July 11 to 29. Volunteers teach once or twice a week and must plan their own lesson using materials provided by BEACON. No second language or teaching experience needed; experience using Zoom is a plus. Free, professional level training is provided. Mandatory training will be Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application and pass a background check. Please visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to submit an application, email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more.
Do you enjoy working with the special needs population? Evan’s Voice Community Center is holding their iCanSwim program June 20 to 24 at Prince William County Schools Aquatic Center, and they need 25 volunteers 15 and up to help conduct the sessions. Volunteers will work with swimmers 45 to 60 minutes. No experience with the disabled necessary, but volunteers must be comfortable being in the water. It’s a terrific way to teach swimming and water safety to a population who otherwise might not receive this critical training. Please text 703-596-2411 or email icanswimpwc@gmail.com to learn more.
If you believe in “a place for everything and everything in its place?” Historic Dumfries has a wonderful opportunity for you! They’re looking for an Organizer Extraordinaire who can organize and inventory items in their sheds and craft spaces. Everything from gardening tools to holiday decorations is waiting for that Marie Kondo expert. Flexible schedule, your help will allow the organization to be better organized for events on its schedule. Please email Lisa at info@historicdumfriesva.org to learn more.
The tiniest in our community need your help. HomeAid Northern Virginia is hosting their annual Builders for Babies diaper drive until Father’s Day, Saturday, June 19. Everyone is encouraged to get involved to help HomeAid reach their goal of 50,000 diapers and wipes.
On Friday, June 24, they will be distributing to roughly 20-plus of their nonprofit partners in need in Northern Virginia and Winchester. Contributing items like diapers and wipes are vitally important anytime, but with prices rising as supply issues continue, there’s no better time than now to help. Unfortunately, diapers and wipes cannot be purchased using supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) or Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Please contact Georgeanne at gharter@homeaidnova.org or 703-953-3529 for more information.
Park West Lions Club needs volunteers 14 and up to support their weekly Bingo Games held Monday evenings from 5 to 10 p.m. at their clubhouse, located at 8620 Sunnygate Drive in Manassas. Families are welcome to help out. Flexible schedules, there are a number of ways volunteers can support this weekly event which helps raise funds for this community service organization. Please call Jim at 571.436.3254 to learn more.
Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, administration, grant-writing, network admin, and more! Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth! Please email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com to learn more.
Willing Warriors needs Warrior Retreat Staging Team volunteers to help make their facility a “home away from home” for their veteran guests’ families. This group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. The next dates are June 1 and 2. Activities include folding laundry, making beds, replenishing supplies, light cleaning projects, and socializing. You’ll feel wonderful as you provide our veterans and their families a place to reconnect with their family and friends, enjoying each other's company away from a hospital setting. What a terrific way to give back to your community and personally thank service members and their families for all they have sacrificed for our country. Willing Warriors also needs skilled and licensed handymen, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, builders and contractors every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for maintenance on the Retreat grounds. The next scheduled date is June 2. Please email Faith at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to RSVP and learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
