Help fight local hunger: The hard-working staff at ACTS needs volunteers on Saturday, May 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. to support the Mail Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Volunteers will help off-load donations at the Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Groups, families and individuals are welcome, and you’ll feel great helping the staff get their food warehouse organized to help feed food insecure families. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 288 for more information.
The Jenkins Donelson Foundation is holding a Community Giveaway on Saturday, May 14 at Juke Box Diner, 8637 Sudley Road in Manassas. Volunteers ages 12 and up are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to unload vehicles, set up tables and merchandise and assist attendees with selecting merchandise.
Additional volunteer hours are available to load vehicles one to two days prior to event; if interested, advise in email. You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable families select clothing, home goods and school supplies. Visit https://bit.ly/3KpgH2c and click on the “respond” button to sign up. Email thejdf@jdffeet.org with any questions.
If you enjoy helping immigrants learn English, BEACON is recruiting virtual volunteers to teach Summer Conversation Classes online for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). The three-week summer conversation classes are Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 to 8:30 p.m. from July 11 to 29.
Volunteers teach once or twice a week and must plan their own lesson using materials provided by BEACON. No second language or teaching experience needed; experience using Zoom is a plus. Free, professional level training is provided. Mandatory training will be Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Volunteers must submit a volunteer application and pass a background check. Please visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to submit an application, email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more.
Do you enjoy working with the special needs population? Evan’s Voice Community Center is holding their iCanSwim program June 20-24 at Prince William County Schools Aquatic Center, and they need 25 volunteers age 15+ to help conduct the sessions.
Volunteers will work with swimmers 45 to 60 minutes. No experience with the disabled necessary, but volunteers must be comfortable being in the water. It’s a terrific way to teach swimming and water safety to a population who otherwise might not receive this critical training! Please text 7030-596-2411 to learn more.
Ongoing volunteer opportunities
Hey shutterbugs: Historic Dumfries and the Weems-Botts Museum is looking for a volunteer photographer to take professional quality photographs of the outside of the museum and park for marketing print and digital marketing products. Photographers will provide their own equipment. The park has many historic features as well as beautiful garden beds and flowering trees and shrubs. For more information, please contact Lisa at 703-221-2218 or info@historicdumfriesva.org.
Is your group looking for a project? Why not support House of Mercy’s Tushies and Toes Drive! Donations of new socks, underwear and diapers are urgently needed for their clients. It’s easy.
1) Purchase the items (don’t forget, teens and adults need new socks, underwear and adult diapers, too!);
2) Head to House of Mercy’s facility, 8170 Flannery Court, Manassas on Saturday and Sunday May 20 or 21;
3) Drop your donations in the outside bin;
4) Drive away with their thanks and gratitude for supporting their clients with this critical need! Questions? Email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org or call 703-659-1636 for more information.
McLean Bible Church’s Manassas campus is looking for compassionate volunteers ages 18 and up to support their Adults with Disabilities Day Program. Volunteers must pass a background check and fingerprinting. The program meets Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Just a couple hours a week will do much to support this special-needs population and allow you to give back to the community. Visit https://bit.ly/3MpR5TZ or email hope.pelletier@mcleanbible.org to learn more.
Tree Lovers, Prince William Conservation Alliance has a new volunteer opportunity. It’s time to return to Silver Lake Regional Park in Haymarket and do maintenance on the 158 trees planted over two years ago. Volunteers are needed on Sunday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. to cut back encroaching invasive plants and provide some care to the diverse set of trees planted. All ages welcome, and you’ll feel great as you help ensure these trees continue to grow strong! Please contact Ashley at alliance@pwconserve.org or call 703-490-5200 to RSVP and learn more.
Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, administration, grant writing, network administration and more. Hours are on weekdays and are flexible. You’ll feel great as you provide clients the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals and personal growth. Email savedhandsinc.2008@yahoo.com to learn more.
You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21 and older to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
Teens, do you need service hours? The Virginia Gateway Lions Club is conducting Preventive Vision Screenings for adults and children on Sunday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas.
Volunteers age 12+ are needed to support the club members with their screenings. No experience necessary, Spanish speakers are a plus. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Feel awesome as you help community members improve their eyesight. Please visit https://forms.gle/yTkUFZbwCYtTMkpKA to register; email lionerikalaos@gmail.com for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.