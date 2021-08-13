Volunteer drivers needed for transportation funding study

Transurban, the company that owns and operates the toll lanes on Interstates 95, 395 and 495, needs volunteers for a mileage-based user-fee study in the greater Washington area that aims to explore new ways to fund transportation infrastructure.
Volunteers will be paid $100 for their participation. The study is part of the largest multi-state mileage-based user fee exploration in the Eastern U.S., according to a Transurban news release.
The DriveTU study will examine how mileage-based user fee systems can work with toll roads, and how such systems can incorporate congestion, the release said.
The study is designed to identify alternatives to the gasoline tax, which is a primary means for funding transportation improvements in Virginia and across the U.S.
“As the prevalence of electric vehicles increases, and fuel tax revenues decline, policymakers are looking to identify more sustainable, transparent, and equitable means of addressing infrastructure funding shortfalls to ensure long-term maintenance and operation of road and transit systems,” the release said. “Mileage-based user fees are based on the ‘user pays’ principle and are seen as a possible solution.”
Transurban is recruiting 400 eligible participants for the three-month pilot, including current drivers of the Virginia Express Lanes and others in the region.
While volunteer drivers will not pay any fees, participants will receive a sample invoice that includes simulated fees for distance driven, as well as for travel in peak times or high-congestion locations, the release said.
“Our research has shown that a mileage-based user fee approach is viable, and that drivers are open to a ‘user pays’ approach to transportation funding,” Patricia Hendren, executive director at The Eastern Transportation Coalition, said in the news release.
Learn more about Transurban’s DriveTU mileage-based user fee and how to get involved at https://ruc.transurban.io/invitation.
