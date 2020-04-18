Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the overall population of Virginia jails had fallen 17%, or by about 5,000 people, since mid-March, when Northam called on local officials to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in county and regional jails.
Northam called on local officials to consider proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety, including by utilizing pretrial supervision and alternatives to incarceration, such as home electronic-monitoring.
“Our local public safety agencies stepped up,” Northam said at press conference Friday.
Northam said there has been a 67% decrease in the number of people entering Virginia jails on misdemeanor charges. Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails fell from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just more than 4,000.
Northam said all the administration’s actions have been done with public safety in mind, and the administration is taking weekly conference calls with local and regional public safety officials.
“I trust local stakeholders to continue making decisions that are right for their communities,” Northam said.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said “early and aggressive” efforts to reduce Virginia’s jail population are working.
“Localities are taking these recommendations seriously, and I expect them to continue making decisions with the public safety of their communities in mind,” Moran said.
In addition to working with local partners to address local and regional jails, Northam proposed a budget amendment allowing the director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve on their sentences. The authority would last for the duration of the state of emergency.
The legislature is set to reconvene Wednesday, April 22, to consider amendments to legislation, which includes the budget. If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately, Northam said in a press release.
In Prince William County, the local jail has seen its population fall by about 20%, or 150 inmates, since Friday, March 20, when Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announced the office would facilitate the release of some non-violent offenders from the jail.
As of Friday, April 10, the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center was down to 602 inmates. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the jail’s population has fallen below its Department of Corrections-rated capacity of 667.
Ashworth said Monday, April 13, that local prosecutors have focused on releasing elderly and medically at-risk inmates who were arrested for non-violent crimes from the jail.
