Loudoun County courthouse

The Loudoun County Courthouse in Leesburg, Va. In Virginia, recalls happen through the circuit courts, with judges weighing evidence and arguments.

 Virginia Mercury
(1) comment

wawright
wawright

The article suggests that the recall procedures subvert the democratic process. That may sound convincing until you consider how little recourse citizens have to address the malfeasance of public officials between election cycles.

Take the example cited of two supervisors currently facing recall efforts in Prince William County:

• Supervisor Pete Candland takes one position on data center development publicly, while following the opposite course privately. He raises funds off his public position while choosing to personally profit from his private position. After he recuses himself from representing his district in a most consequential matter due to an obvious conflict of his own initiation, he declines to resign and restore full representation to his constituents. Even after his recusal, he counsels his neighbors on how they may profit from the same manipulation of the land use process. Thus, while no longer able to represent his constituents, he now decides to advocate against them.

• Chair at Large Ann Wheeler accumulates a large portfolio of tech stocks in companies destined to benefit from the County’s approval of a major land use change. Unlike Candland, she declines to recuse herself. County government under her auspices conducts secret negotiations, protected by non-disclosure agreements, to court data center development in contravention of an existing County ordinance governing it. These negotiations also stand to benefit private landowners with whom she may have been coordinating and whose proposal is pending County approval. Further, she suppresses evidence detrimental to the proposal and inhibits inquiries into the improper conduct of County government.

Should citizens have to wait until election day to address such egregious conduct? Once elected, these officials hold all the levers available to frustrate efforts to hold them accountable. Note that Prince William County has no Ethics Office, no Inspector General, no Ombudsman and no Citizen’s Advocate. All they have is something call the Internal Auditor which is a non-governmental contractor hired to stonewall legitimate inquiries.

I recently made an inquiry to the Internal Auditor that was unacted upon for five months before I was told it was not under their purview. This was despite the fact that I had followed up on five separate occasions in the interim and already confirmed with the Commonwealth Attorney that the Internal Auditor had jurisdiction over my request. Since I pointed that out, I have not received a response.

There must be some means other than the ballot box for citizens to address rogue officials totally unconstrained by ethical norms. Our government should be MORE, not less accountable to its citizens. Currently, the recall process is the only recourse we have.

