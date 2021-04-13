Virginia to cease all use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine until federal investigation is complete

Virginia will cease all use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while it is being investigated for its possible tie to blood clots, “an extremely rare possible side effect,” according to Dr. Danny Avula, head of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Avula issued a statement Tuesday morning saying the state is closely monitoring the actions by the federal government to pause all J&J vaccinations while it fully investigates the issue.
Those who have appointments for J&J vaccine will be contacted to reschedule, Avula said.
Locally, the situation with the J&J vaccine has resulted in a mass vaccination clinic scheduled in the City of Manassas today and tomorrow to switch to the Pfizer vaccine, City of Manassas officials said Tuesday morning.
The shots are being administered by Walgreens Pharmacy and will proceed according to pre-made appointments made through the Walgreens' website. Some appointments are still available for tomorrow, Wednesday, April 14.
In his statement, Avula said the pause on the J&J indicates that systems are in place to closely monitor the vaccines for possible issues.
“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working,” Avula said. “We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials. Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause in use of the single-dose J&J vaccine out of an "abundance of caution" while an investigation is conducted into reports of dangerous blood clots.
The recommendation falls short of an order not to use the vaccine. A joint statement, issued by the FDA and the CDC Tuesday, said a special meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be held Wednesday to review data around the issue.
Six cases of a rare type of blood clot called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, were reported among women between the ages of 18 and 48 who received the vaccine, the CDC statement said.
In each case, the symptoms appeared between six and 13 days after the vaccine was administered, the CDC statement said.
As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
"The adverse events appear to be extremely rare," but the pause was recommended to raise awareness of the condition and to advise doctors about how to treat it, the statement said.
People who have received the J&J vaccine should be aware of possible symptoms of the blood clots, which include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. Those who have any sign of such symptoms within three weeks after receiving the J&J vaccination should contact their health care provider, the statement said.
