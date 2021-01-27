Teachers and other frontline employees in Fairfax County received an unwelcome surprise on Monday when Inova — one of the largest hospital systems in Northern Virginia — announced it was canceling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for educators and other workers in the state’s 1b priority group.
As The Washington Post reported, the move affected thousands of teachers and other school employees who had already scheduled appointments through the health system. And Inova wasn’t alone.
On Friday, the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington also announced it was canceling all future first-dose appointments at community vaccine clinics.
Both health systems pointed to a little-publicized change in how the Virginia Department of Health is distributing vaccines across the state. Until this week, vaccines were flowing to localities through three different channels. One was the ongoing partnership with the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, which are coordinating with the federal government to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the state.
VDH sets aside doses for that partnership, but has minimal oversight over its execution. The state is directly involved in distributing doses to hospitals and local health departments — the providers responsible for administering the vast majority of doses in Virginia, according to VDH data.
For the first several weeks of Virginia’s vaccine campaign, both were ordering and receiving doses separately. Health systems were working through the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association to place their orders with the state. Health districts — which are mostly organized as local divisions of VDH, with the exception of Arlington and Fairfax County — were placing their orders directly through the department’s central office in Richmond.
And for the first few weeks, both hospitals and local health departments were receiving all, or at least a significant portion, of the doses they ordered. In practice, that meant localities frequently had access to vaccines from both sources.
As the Mercury reported last week, there have been big differences in the degree to which hospitals used their share to help inoculate priority groups outside their own employees. But some health systems, including Inova and Valley Health in Winchester, took on a significant role in vaccinating non-hospital-affiliated health care workers and a 1b priority group that’s been expanded to include all Virginians 65 and older and anyone with an underlying health condition.
“We’ve had the advantage of having a very close relationship with Valley Health,” said Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, in a phone call on Tuesday. “And they’ve gone out of their way to set up vaccine clinics that have been very well-organized.”
That allocation strategy, however, has changed significantly over the past several days. Local health officials say VDH informed them last week that all new vaccine allotments starting this week would be shipped and distributed through their offices — meaning no separate shipments for local health systems.
Additionally, the state is now apportioning vaccines to local health districts based on their share of the state’s population. Previously, allocations were based on district requests, which often depended on demand and how many doses local health departments thought they’d be able to administer.
As districts expanded their vaccination efforts and some parts of the state moved into Phase 1b (some as early as mid-January), those requests grew rapidly. At a news briefing last week, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said VDH had received almost 300,000 orders but only had 105,000 doses from the federal government to distribute.
“Up until last week, we were able to allocate vaccine to everyone who wanted it,” he said. “But as our allocation has evolved, we’ve had to tweak the way that we do it.”
In localities like Fairfax, it’s led to a slew of cancelled appointments as hospitals have seen their allocations drop precipitously. Tracy Connell, a spokeswoman for Inova, said the health system received “a fraction” of the doses it had in previous weeks. Jeffrey McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, also cited the state’s revised strategy in a message to constituents addressing the cancellations.
“It is profoundly unfortunate that despite all of our efforts at the local level that we must again ask for patience,” he wrote.
