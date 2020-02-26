A bill to allow Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to expand its planned off-track betting parlor in Dumfries to as many as 1,950 “historical horse-race” betting machines hit a roadblock in the Virginia Senate this week as a result of a proposed state budget amendment.
If approved, the amendment would put a five-year moratorium on any expansion made possible through the proposed casino bill making its way through the Virginia General Assembly.
The casino bills pave the way for casinos to open in five Virginia cities – Portsmouth, Richmond, Norfolk, Danville and Bristol – as long as voters in those localities approve ballot referendums to allow them this November.
To mitigate the competition new casinos are expected to pose to off-track betting facilities, the bills would also expand the number of slot-like betting machines allowed in Virginia’s pari-mutuel betting parlors. In towns the size of Dumfries, current Virginia Gaming Commission rules allow only 150 betting machines. Under the casino bargain, the Dumfries operation could add as many as 1,800 more.
Dumfries voters approved a referendum allowing pari-mutuel betting in November 2019. After initially voting against it, the Dumfries Town Council narrowly approved a conditional use permit Feb. 18 to allow Colonial Downs to open a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in the Triangle Shopping Plaza later this year.
The Dumfries Rosie’s is currently limited to 150 betting machines, but a Colonial Downs spokesman said the company would consider pursuing a larger facility if state law allows it.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, who represents the Town of Dumfries, said he isn’t happy about the effort to delay a larger Rosie’s in Dumfries.
“This amendment needs to go away and die,” Surovell said Friday.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, has pushed back against a larger off-track betting parlor in Dumfries and supports the budget amendment. McPike represents constituents in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
“It’s a prudent matter to take a pause on the very rapid expansion around the state of different forms of gaming and gambling,” McPike said. “I certainly expect the casino legislation to pass. The only question left remaining is what else should also be occurring as a result of that.”
Both the state Senate and House of Delegates have approved their respective budgets. As of now, only the Senate budget restricts the timing of off-track betting parlor expansions. Both budgets will head to conference committees later this week to resolve any differences.
Appropriations Chair Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, who represents Dumfries, will serve on the budget conference committee.
Torian said he supports efforts by the Dumfries Town Council and Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood to bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to the town.
Wood said last week he does not currently have a position on allowing Colonial Downs to open a larger Rosie’s Gaming Emporium should the state legislation pass.
If Colonial Downs wants to pursue a larger facility, the company will have to bring another conditional use permit application to the town council.
The proposed increase in historical horse-race machine limits was included in the casino legislation to address concerns that casino gaming would negatively impact pari-mutuel betting in Virginia. A November 2019 JLARC study of casino gaming in Virginia said casino competition would likely result in 45% decline in revenue from historical horse-race betting.
Virginia Equine Alliance Executive Director Jeb Hannum said Virginia’s equine and agricultural industries have seen new life since the General Assembly authorized a deal to reopen the Colonial Downs horse racing track in New Kent County in 2018. Colonial Downs was permitted to open the Rosie’s Gaming Emporium betting parlors as part of that deal.
“But now, it is all at risk,” Hannum said. “It is imperative that legislators understand that any new budget language included in proposed legislation should not restrict the significant growth the industry is experiencing but foster continued success.”
Under the casino bill, Colonial Downs could add 600 historical horse racing machines at its Rosie’s locations for each casino operation approved by local voters, with a cap of an additional 2,500 machines statewide.
The bill would allow the Virginia Racing Commission to authorize up to 1,800 machines in a satellite facility in a metropolitan area with a population of 2.5 million or more located in a jurisdiction that past a referendum prior to January 1, 2020.
Although the Town of Dumfries has just more than 5,000 residents, the town fits that criteria given its proximity to Washington D.C., Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties.
The Colonial Downs Group has four pari-mutuel betting satellite facilities in Virginia: in New Kent County, Vinton, Richmond and Hampton. The company operates 2,150 machines in total: 700 each in Richmond and Hampton, 600 in New Kent and 150 in Vinton.
