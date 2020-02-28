In a statement critical of President Donald Trump, Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday threw his support behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic primary for president, saying Biden has an “exemplary heart, character and experience.”
“He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans and love of country made him a great president,” Kaine said in his statement. “I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.”
Kaine, also a Democrat, is the highest-ranking Virginia elected official to endorse any candidate in the presidential primary. Biden, a former senator from Delaware, served as President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2016.
Kaine, who ran unsuccessfully for vice president with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, had strong words for Trump, calling him a president “who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos and self-congratulation.”
Kaine added: “It is sad to have a president who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids.”
Regarding Biden, Kaine’s statement said Obama “wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House.” Kaine noted the two helped pull the country out of the Great Recession and passed the Affordable Care Act, among other things.
“Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government,” Kaine’s statement said. “As a senator, I saw first-hand Joe’s role in these accomplishments.”
Virginia will join 13 other states and American Samoa to cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary next Tuesday, March 3, also known as “Super Tuesday.”
Because Virginia has open primaries, any registered voter can cast a ballot Tuesday. A Republican primary will not be held on Tuesday because Trump is running for re-election and is expected to be selected as the Republican nominee at a party convention.
A total of 14 names will appear on the ballot, although only eight are still in the race.
The remaining candidates are Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; businessman Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, a businessman and former mayor of New York City.
Candidates who have suspended their campaigns but will remain on the ballot include: Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Marianne Williamson.
