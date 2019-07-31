The annual Virginia sales tax holiday covering the purchase of school and hurricane-preparation goods begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
“The annual sales tax holiday makes many important items more affordable for Virginians as they get ready for the new school year or stock up on basic supplies,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “I encourage families in every part of the commonwealth to mark their calendars so they can take advantage of the savings this weekend, while also supporting the Virginia businesses in their communities.”
During the sales tax holiday, school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Smart and WaterSense products can be bought without paying sales tax.
The following products are tax-free eligible:
- School supplies – $20 or less per item
- Clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
- Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness products – $60 or less per item.
- Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item.
You can find more information about the 2019 Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, including a more detailed list of qualifying items, on the Virginia tax website, www.tax.virginia.gov.
