A Peninsula-area man in his 70s who acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source died Saturday, becoming Virginia’s first fatality from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, according to a health department statement.
The man resided in Virginia’s Peninsula Health District, which includes areas around Williamsburg. The area reported seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in the statement.
“The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.”
The VDH reported a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Saturday, up 11 from the 30 reported on Friday.
There are 25 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Northern Virginia, including 10 in Fairfax County, seven in Arlington County, five in Loudoun County, two in Prince William County and one in Alexandria City, the VDH report says.
A total of 395 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Virginia, the VDH reports.
