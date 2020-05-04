Virginians who need a break from paying their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic can get a reprieve on payments and interest until Sept. 30, under a new state initiative.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week a new initiative to extend relief options for more than 200,000 Virginians with privately held student loans.
The federal CARES Act allows student loan holders to suspend their monthly loan payments without having to pay additional interest until Sept. 30. However, millions of borrowers with loans made by private lenders and federal loans not owned by the U.S. government were left out of the relief bill, according to a press release issued by Northam’s office.
Under the new initiative, Virginians with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans, Perkins loans, or privately held student loans will now be eligible for expanded relief.
Borrowers who need assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer to identify their options, which include 90 days forbearance, waiving late payment fees, ensuring that no borrower is subject to a negative credit reporting, ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days, and enrolling borrowers in other assistance programs, such as income-based repayments, the release said.
“Borrowers did not have a choice in whether their FFEL loans were held by the federal government or by the commercial lender, and yet 65% of all FFEL loans are not eligible for the CARES Act relief,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in the press release.
“The principle of equity demands that we provide relief for all federal borrowers, regardless of whether the federal government or a commercial lender backs the loan.”
Other states included in the initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont and Washington, the release said.
Private student loan servicers providing relief include: Aspire Resources, Inc.; College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC; Earnest Operations, LLC; Edfinancial Services, LLC; Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation; Lendkey Technologies, Inc.; Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA); Navient; Nelnet, Inc.; Scratch; SoFi Lending Corp.; Tuition Options, LLC; United Guaranty Services, Inc.; Upstart Network, Inc.; Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority (UHEAA); and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC).
Borrowers can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid or call Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 to determine the types of federal loans they have and who their servicers are.
Borrowers experiencing trouble with their student loan servicer or looking to better understand the implications of these relief options are encouraged to contact Virginia’s Student Loan Advocate at studentloan@schev.edu or 804-786-2832.
For additional information about relief options for federal loan borrowers, visit schev.edu/studentloan.
