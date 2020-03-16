A second Virginia resident has died from the coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday afternoon.
The patient was a man in his 70s who got the virus from an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure, according to a health department news release.
“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” Peninsula Health Department Acting Director Dr. Steve Julian said in a statement.
Virginia’s first COVID-19 death, which was reported Saturday, was a James City County man who was also in his 70s. Officials said it was not known how the man contracted the virus.
The Peninsula Health District encompasses Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County.
