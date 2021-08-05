Virginia loses another child between the ages of 10-19 to COVID-19

Virginia has lost another child between the ages of 10 and 19 to complications from COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday morning.
The child lived in the state’s Eastern Region. The loss is the first of a minor in that region. No other information about the child, including their gender or specific age, will be released to protect privacy and “out of respect for the patient’s family,” said Maria Reppas, VDH director of communications.
Virginia has so far lost two children under the age of 9 to COVID-19 and six kids and teens between the ages of 10 to 19, according to VDH data.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in a news release.
Oliver said the child’s death is a reminder that the pandemic is far from over and that the more contagious Delta variant poses additional and serious challenges.
“COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another,” Oliver said. “We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH is continuing to urge that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated and that Virginians continue to wear face coverings in all public indoor spaces regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not because Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.
VDH also recommended that Virginians:
- Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
- Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
