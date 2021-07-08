Virginia loses a 2nd child under 10 to COVID-19

Virginia has lost a second child age 9 or younger to COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.
The child died from complications of COVID-19. Virginia lost its first child under the age of 10 to the pandemic in March of this year. The first young victim was from the state’s central region, according to a press release issued at the time of the child’s death.
State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver expressed his condolences and urged Virginians to continue to take precautions against spreading COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant becomes more prevalent in the state and across the U.S.
“Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues,” Oliver said in the news release. “Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”
Stafford County is in the Rappahannock Health District, which has lower vaccination rate than Northern Virginia and the state as a whole, according to VDH data.
Across Virginia, 70.6% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.7% of the state's residents are fully vaccinated.
In Stafford County, 57.2% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 40.8% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to VDH data.
Children ages 11 and under are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been rising in recent weeks. The state’s seven-day average number of daily cases hit a low of 130 on June 23 but has been rising ever since. On Thursday, July 8, the seven-day average number of daily cases had risen to 189, an increase of 45% over the last two weeks.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the VDH offers the following guidance:
- Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
- All Virginians age 2 and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
- Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors age 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This order will remain in effect until July 25.
- People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of space between themselves and other individuals.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and stay home.
- Coughs and sneezes should be covered with a tissue or a sleeve (not hands).
- For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
