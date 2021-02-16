Virginia’s new statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system is up and running this morning and accepting information from anyone who lives in the state, regardless of whether they are currently eligible for a vaccination.
The new website only pre-registers users for vaccinations. It does not schedule appointments for shots. The appointments are still being made through local health districts, officials say.
The Prince William Health District closed its local vaccination registration list on Friday, Feb. 12, to merge its list with the new system. All registrant information included on the local list will be consolidated into the statewide waiting list but it might take several days for all the data to migrate, according to a Tuesday press release from the Virginia Department of Health.
The local list accepted registrations only from those currently eligible for vaccine, which includes those in the state’s 1a and 1b priority groups.
But the statewide registration form, which can be accessed here, is accepting registrations from all Virginians -- whether they are currently eligible for a vaccine or not.
The site launched at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and was initially crashing because of high demand, according to news reports. But as of about 10 a.m., it appeared to be functioning as expected.
What's on the form?
The form asks users to submit their name, home and work addresses, date of birth, email address and phone number. It then asks how users prefer to be notified, either by phone, text or email. The form includes a disclaimer saying that by sharing the information, users consent to receive communication from the Virginia Department of Health.
The form then asks if users are insured but says whether they are or not has no bearing on whether they will receive a vaccination. Vaccinations are being administered free of charge.
The form then asks a series of questions including whether registrants need special accommodations to get to a vaccine appointment, their emergency contact and if they have an allergy to medicines.
The form then asks a series of questions seemingly designed to determine a person’s status on the waiting list. For example, it asks about pre-existing health conditions as well as whether the user lives, works or volunteers in a congregate setting included in the 1a and 1b priority lists, such as assisted living facilities, group homes, homeless shelters or migrant camps, to name a few.
More generally, the form asks: “Does the nature of your work allow you to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others?”
The form then asks if users work in any of the settings included further down on the 1b and 1c lists.
In Virginia, all workers on 1a list -- including healthcare workers and those who work in assisted living and nursing homes -- are eligible for vaccine along with the first three categories of essential workers on the 1b list. Eligible 1b workers include police, fire and hazmat workers; correctional facility and homeless shelter employees; and childcare and K-12 school teachers and staff.
There is a long list of not-currently-eligible workers on the 1b list. In order, they include: food and agricultural workers, including veterinarians; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers, public transit workers; mail carriers; and officials “needed to maintain government operations.”
Essential workers on the 1c list come next. They include, in order: energy workers; water, wastewater and waste removal workers; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; higher education faculty and staff; finance workers; information technology and communications workers; media; legal services; public safety (engineers); and other public health workers.
The form asks not only if people work in the above fields and settings but also if they volunteer in those settings.
It’s not yet clear how the timing of the registrations will affect eligibility. Currently, people in the Prince William Health District are being contacted for appointments based on the time and date they registered on the local waiting list in combination with their eligibility status. So it may pay to register for the statewide list as soon as possible.
Once registered, users will get a text or email confirming their registration along with a “registration key,” which is a series of letters and numbers.
Users will also receive a confirmation note saying, among other things, that getting a shot “may take several months.”
The message says: “Thank you for pre-registering to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your information has been uploaded to the statewide database. You will be contacted by phone, text and/or email based on your selected preference when an appointment becomes available. Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, this may take several months.
Please keep the following registration key in a safe place. You will need it in the event you would like to update the information in your pre-registration. You can use the registration key when you visit Vaccinate.Virginia.gov."
Eventually, users will be able to check their position on the waiting list at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov, but that website did not appear to be working Tuesday morning. Instead, the address directed people back to the pre-registration form.
Other things to know
If you can’t get on the website, keep trying:
The VDH said it expects “millions” of unique visits to the site on Tuesday, and IT teams will be addressing back-end components as needed throughout the day.
Anyone who cannot get through immediately should try again, the VDH said.
Virginians can call if they prefer: Recognizing that many Virginians are uncomfortable or unable to pre-register online, the VDH will also launch an accompanying hotline number on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Gov. Ralph Northam will provide additional information about this hotline, in addition to the new online tools, at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
CVS’s vaccine registration is separate from the state’s:
Due to the limits with CVS Pharmacy’s national appointment system, Virginians must continue to register for CVS appointments through the CVS Pharmacy website.
Work in Fairfax County? You can register there, too:
The Fairfax Health Department has opted to maintain their local registration form as one of the few health districts not part of the Virginia state health system. Virginians eligible for vaccination based on living or working in Fairfax County should pre-register for vaccinations on the Fairfax County Health Department website.
