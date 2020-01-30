The Virginia House of Delegates approved seven Democratic-sponsored bills aimed at preventing gun violence Thursday, including universal background checks, a red-flag measure, the restoration of the state’s one-handgun-a-month law and other measures.
All seven were approved in mostly party-line votes, with Democrats generally supporting the measures and Republicans voting against them. The bills will now move to the Virginia Senate, which has already passed versions of five of the seven bills.
“Today we answer the majority of Virginians who called for gun violence prevention legislation at the polls last November,” House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-46th, said in a statement issued by the Democratic Party of Virginia.
“Our goal is to save lives and promote responsible gun ownership in the commonwealth. Public safety is our number one concern,” she added.
Some of the bills were co-patroned by delegates representing parts of Prince William County.
Dels. Dan Helmer, D-40th, and Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, co-patroned HB 2, which seeks to eliminate loopholes in Virginia’s law requiring background checks for firearm transfers.
Helmer also co-patroned HB 674, a “red flag bill” that allows a judge to remove firearms from individuals considered dangerous to themselves or others, and HB 1004, which would make it a felony for someone under a protective order to knowingly possess a firearm.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-52nd, co-patroned HB 1083, which would make it a Class 6 felony to “recklessly” leave loaded, unsecured firearms around minors under the age of 18. Current Virginia law applies only to minors age 14 and under.
All seven bills were “strongly opposed” by the Virginia Citizens Defense League according to an analysis the pro-gun-rights group did of all the proposed gun regulations proposed by members of the Virginia General Assembly.
VCDL calls the bills “unjustified restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.”
In the debate before the vote, Helmer said the Republican lawmakers’ claim that Democrats want further gun regulations because they are “scared of guns” or don’t understand how they work is not true.
It’s because of my familiarity with firearms from military service and as a gun owner that I urge the General Assembly to support commonsense gun violence prevention laws. #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/Bu1ptqxKZ6— Del. Dan Helmer (@DelDanHelmer) January 29, 2020
Helmer said he supports the bills because of his experience with firearms as U.S. Army officer and a veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Helmer is a lieutenant colonel in the reserves.
“I’ve seen, I know of the damage wrought on the bodies of my friends by bullets, and I don’t want to see that damage inflicted on our children,” Helmer said.
“It’s because 20 veterans a day take their lives, mostly with firearms, that I want to make sure families have access to help in a moment of crisis.”
The votes came 10 days after an estimated 22,000 people, many of them armed, rallied in support of gun rights and against proposed gun restrictions during a Jan. 20 rally around the Virginia Capitol.
In 2019, Democrats took the majority of the House of Delegates and the state Senate for the first time in decades after campaigning on promises to pass stricter gun laws.
A recent Christopher Newport University poll found Virginia voters support many proposed gun safety bills, with 86 percent favoring universal background checks and 73 percent supporting temporary protective orders to remove guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The gun bills approved by the House of Delegates Thursday, Jan. 30, included:
- HB2, which enforces universal background checks on gun transfers, eliminating existing loopholes. The bill passed in a 54 to 46 vote.
- HB 9, which requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours to law enforcement and penalizes those who fail to do so with a $250 fine. The bill passed in a 55 to 45 vote.
- HB 421, which allows localities to regulate the possession, carrying, storage or transport of firearms, ammunition, components, or any combination thereof. It also allows localities to create firearm-buyback programs to destroy any surrendered firearms upon a written request. The bill passed in a 50 to 48 vote.
- HB 674, which grants judges the authority to issue an emergency “substantial risk protective order,” prohibiting a person deemed a risk to themselves or others from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm for the duration of the order. These temporary orders would expire after 14 days, although a judge, after a hearing, may extend the protective order if deemed necessary. The bill passed in a 52 to 46 vote.
- HB 812, which would reinstate the one-gun-per-month limit on the number of handguns an individual may purchase unless they are a licensed firearms dealer. The bill passed in a 53 to 47 vote.
- HB 1004, which would make it a Class 6 felony for someone subject to a protective order to knowingly possess a firearm. The law would give a person covered by a protective order 24 hours to sell or transfer their gun. The bill passed in a 58 to 42 vote.
- HB 1083, which would make it a Class 6 felony to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm around minors under the age of 18 where individuals are at risk of death or injury. Current Virginia law applies to juveniles under the age of 14. The bill passed in a 54 to 46 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.