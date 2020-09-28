Five staff members at Washington-Reid Preschool center, a Prince William County public school, were on quarantine Monday due to Virginia first lady Pam Northam’s visit to the school last week.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that both he and his wife, Pam, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 24. Northam said he was exhibiting no symptoms and that Pam Northam was experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Sept. 25 announcement from the governor’s office.
Pam Northam visited two in-person classrooms at the Washington-Reid Preschool, located in Dumfries, on Tuesday, Sept. 22. As a result, five staff members – but no students – have been placed on quarantine, school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta said in an email on Monday.
Washington-Reid was one of several public schools Northam visited last week as part of her “back-to-school tour,” Washington-Reid Preschool Principal Robert J. Lucciotti said in an email to parents.
“To help ensure the safety of our students and staff, everyone was very careful, wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing,” Lucciotti’s letter said.
Pam Northam has advocated for the expansion of state-funded early childhood programs since her husband's term began in 2018 and is a frequent visitor to Virginia schools. She visited two preschool sites in Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Sept. 22, as well other schools earlier in the month.
Pam Northam’s case is one of 33 logged into Prince William County schools' new “dashboard” of COVID-19 cases associated with local schools.
The website details the dates and locations of reported COVID-19 cases in Prince William County’s schools as well as whether the individuals who tested positive had close contacts within the school buildings. If they did, an emailed letter communicating the positive case is sent to staff and family members by the schools’ principals, Gulotta said.
Of the 33 cases reported in Prince William County schools, only seven have had “close contact” with others in a school building, according to the dashboard.
A “close contact” is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as someone who was within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes during the time in which the person was contagious.
The school division’s health metrics dashboard can be found here.
Most of Prince William County's 90,000 public school students are still learning virtually from home. Only about 1,200 special education students and those learning English have been attending school in-person since the school year began on Sept. 8.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
