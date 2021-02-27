Virginia is expecting to receive as many as 69,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the end of this coming week, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state's vaccination efforts.
In a press call with reporters on Friday, Avula said the doses were "unexpected" but also welcome, and that state officials would be working over the weekend with local health departments to determine how to best distribute them.
The most likely scenario, he added, was that the state would set up "mass vaccination clinics" for the Johnson & Johnson doses. They are likely be the easier to administer than either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines because they don't have to be frozen -- only refrigerated -- and require only dose to be effective, Avula said.
"From a public health perspective, this is a phenomenal option," Avula said. "Not only do the logistics make it much easier to work with ... but the data that matters most [is that it's] 100% effective against hospitalizations and deaths. So I'm super eager to be able to add this to the options."
Avula noted, however, that the state will want to ensure "full transparency" at clinics where Johnson & Johnson shots are administered so that people know what they are getting at those clinics.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven in trials in South Africa to be somewhat less effective against the variant of the virus that has become dominant there and has just begun to be detected in Virginia.
Avula stressed, however, that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 -- those requiring hospitalizations or leading to deaths -- and noted the importance of the "right messaging" as the mass vaccination clinics come online.
"I do understand that there will be segments of our communities that will ... dig into the data a little bit, so we need to make sure that we message well and really explain what the data means," Avula added.
"But more than anything, people should just know. So what we're going to do is run it through mass clinics and clearly message that these are Johnson & Johnson clinics and here's what you need to know about that."
If people decline to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot, they will remain in line and will get slotted for the next Moderna or Pfizer vaccine that comes available, Avula said.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday night that it will “rapidly work” to authorize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortly after an expert committee unanimously recommended it. Authorization could come as soon as today, Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the Washington Post.
Johnson & Johnson applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization in early February, submitting trial data involving 44,000 participants in eight countries. The data showed the vaccine was 72% effective in preventing cases of moderate to severe COVID-19 in the U.S., where variants of concern have only recently begun to be detected, according to the Post report.
In South Africa, where a new variant of COVID-19 became dominant late last year, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 64% effective against moderate to severe illness.
Across countries, it was "completely effective" in preventing hospitalization and deaths a month after study participants received the shot, the Post reported.
Like Moderna and Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson is working to create a second generation of the vaccine tailored to combat the new variants.
State to receive more vaccine this week
In other vaccination news, Avula said the state had already boosted its overall vaccine administration rate this past week, delivering 71,000 shots in arms in the last 24 hours alone. The number was possible because the state received double its weekly allocation this week after last week’s vaccine doses were delayed by bad weather.
The state is expecting a total of 431,000 vaccine doses this week, which include the 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as about 344,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer.
Of the latter, about 180,000 doses will be distributed as first doses; 130,000 will be delivered as second doses; and 52,000 will be administered by a growing list of private pharmacies, which now includes CVS and Safeway, as well as Walmart, Walgreens, Giant, Food Lion, Food City and Albertsons stores.
Walmart will distribute about 1,200 doses in the Prince William Health District in the coming week because the county is currently lagging in vaccine administration in comparison with the rest of Northern Virginia.
Avula called the larger allocations “super encouraging” and said Virginia should be able to vaccinate all recipients in the 1a and 1b priority groups by the end of April. The group includes all residents over the age of 65, all residents between the ages of 16 and 65 with underlying health conditions and a long list of essential workers.
Residents in group 1c and the general population should be begin receiving vaccine in May, Avula said.
By late June, the state should be able to vaccinate about 5 million residents, which is the goal to achieve herd immunity in Virginia, Avula said.
Still, Avula said the state needs to vaccinate about 75% of adults to reach herd immunity and might not get there since about 30 to 32% have said in surveys they do not plan to receive the vaccine.
Come summer, the focus of the vaccination effort will likely shift to trying to persuade reluctant residents to take the vaccine, Avula said.
"I hope the track record of millions of people who have received the vaccine and the potential threat of variants will keep people motivated and underscore the need to for everyone to get vaccinated," Avula said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.