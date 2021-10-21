Virginia elections are once again a battle for the ’burbs

When former President Donald Trump was sworn into office in January 2016, Prince William County was a stronghold for Republicans in Democratic-leaning Northern Virginia. The party held six of the county’s eight House seats, a majority of seats on the board of county supervisors and was home to conservative firebrands like Ken Cuccinelli, Corey Stewart, former state senator Dick Black and former delegate Bob Marshall.
But the GOP’s momentum in Prince William County came to a screeching halt after Trump was elected. In 2017 and 2019, Prince William voters elected Democrats to every state Senate and House seat except one and gained a majority on the board of supervisors for the first time in decades. It was an unprecedented political shift in a county that was largely written off as unwinnable for Democrats in previous cycles.
But with Trump out of the White House and President Joe Biden’s approval rating sliding into the negatives, local Republican officials see an opportunity to retake several House of Delegates seats they lost. Meanwhile, local Democrats say the Nov. 2 contest will confirm Prince William’s status as blue county once and for all.
Virginians will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates this November.
GOP sees reasons for optimism
Polls show an increasingly close race between Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, with some political pundits rating it a toss-up. Youngkin has held several campaign events in Prince William since June, drawing close to 100 attendees each time.
Willie Deutsch, vice chair on the Prince William Republican Committee, said frustration with the Biden administration and lagging enthusiasm among Democrats could give Republicans the edge in statewide races, and catapult Republicans back into control of the Virginia House of Delegates where Democrats hold a slim 55-45 majority. With eight seats in Prince William County up for grabs, a few wins could decide which party takes majority control in Richmond next year.
“Right now, the national environment is changing significantly. Joe Biden's favorables are in a really bad spot. People that turned out to the polls to oppose Donald Trump just don't have that same energy,” Deutsch said.
Deutsh said the Prince William-area seats most likely to break for Republicans this year are the 40th District, where Harold Pyon is challenging Del. Dan Helmer (D), and the 31st District, where Ben Baldwin is challenging Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D). Helmer and Guzman both won their races by fewer than 6 points in 2019.
Prior to 2016, those districts had not voted for a Democrat for years. Both campaigns have received campaign contributions from national organization such as the Republican State Leadership Committee, and Youngkin’s Virginia Wins political action committee.
Several other competitive races in Loudoun, the Richmond metro area and in the Hampton Roads area are also being targeted by the GOP in an effort to flip the state House.
If Republicans were to retake the state House in 2021, it would likely impede major Democratic-led initiatives that still need following through, such as setting up a regulatory system for the sale of recreational marijuana and continuing the commonwealth’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2026.
Deutsch said campaign messaging on “kitchen table issues,” such as transportation, education and bipartisan solution-seeking, would deliver wins for them on Election Day, although some local candidates have veered toward more conservative fare.
Gina Ciarcia, the Republican challenging Democratic incumbent Del. Candi King in the 2nd District, has posted videos of herself firing an AR-15 rifle on social media; Chris Stone, the GOP candidate challenging Del. Danica Roem (D) in the 13th District, has said undocumented children should not be allowed in public schools; Pyon attacked Helmer, who is Jewish, with a mailer deemed anti-Semitic; and 51st District candidate Tim Cox has said he supports banning abortion “from the moment of conception.”
Those positions could spell trouble in Prince William County, which has rejected more conservative candidates in recent elections. Corey Stewart, who ran a divisive campaign for U.S. Senate against Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in 2018 and was serving as the at-large chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors at the time of the election, lost Prince William by 32 points.
Democrats outraise their GOP opponents 4 to 1
Fundraising woes might also be adding to GOP concern about local House races. Local Republican candidates are being massively outraised by their Democratic opponents by nearly four-to-one this year, a sign the state GOP committee may be focusing its efforts elsewhere.
Fundraising is one reason Democratic officials and politicos are feeling bullish on their chances to hold onto local gains made during the Trump-era. Prince William Democratic Committee Chair Tonya James said increasingly large fundraising hauls are “the writing on the wall” in Prince William County, where Democrats have raised millions more than their opponents.
“Fundraising is one of the indicators as to how enthusiastic voters are about a candidate's message. And the bottom line is, Virginians want what's happening in Virginia to continue to happen and that shows up directly in fundraising,” James said.
Ben Tribbett, a Virginia Democratic consultant who has worked on Prince William County campaigns in past elections, is predicting an easy win for Democrats in the county on election night, with the exception of the 40th District, which straddles the more conservative swaths of both Prince William and Fairfax counties.
“I think you're going to see the county easily vote for the Democratic ticket. And you're going see a couple of delegate races that might be [decided by] high single digits, and you’ll see one competitive race, which is the 40th District. The storyline of the night will be that some of these seats that flipped four years ago will be put away once and for all, and we won't even talk about them being competitive in the future,” Tribbett said.
Tribbett said the most densely populated areas of Prince William County – Woodbridge, Dale City and Dumfries –have become increasingly Democratic in recent years, even more so than Arlington County. “That’s an incredibly tough mountain for the Republicans to climb for districts that include those areas,” Tribbett said.
House districts on the eastern side of the county were gerrymandered in 2011 to stretch from populous Democratic-leaning areas of Prince William County to rural, western areas of Prince William, Fauquier and Stafford counties that typically vote Republican. Those seats were reliable Republican districts earlier in the decade but flipped to the Democrats in 2017.
Still, with Youngkin polling well in Virginia, and enthusiasm bubbling at campaign events for the statewide ticket, Deutsch said Republicans believe they have a decent shot at riding that enthusiasm to big wins this year.
“There's just an energy difference right now,” Deutsch said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
