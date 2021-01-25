Starting this week, Virginia is changing the way it distributes doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The amount given to each Virginia health district will be based strictly on population, a change that should result in about 6,000 doses coming to Prince William County this week.
Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, comprises about 6% of Virginia’s population and thus is slated to receive about 6,000 of the 100,000 to 110,000 doses the state is slated to receive each week.
With the total number of doses available still limited, however, it will likely take about two to three months to vaccinate all residents currently eligible for the vaccine, said Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond physician tapped to lead the state’s vaccination efforts.
“We could get to 50,000 [shots] a day if we had the vaccine available. … We will continue to plan for large-scale operations, and the National Guard could be called in to help in February,” Avula said in a Friday, Jan. 22 phone call with reporters.
Avula noted, however, that without a significant increase in production or availability of a new vaccine, “We can’t meet demand. We just can’t.”
Because state health districts will receive about the same amount of vaccine weekly for the near future: “We need to manage expectations,” he said. “…Without a significant change, it’s going to take two to three months to work through these populations.”
Up until now, each health district’s effectiveness in administering vaccine was a consideration in how much vaccine it received. But Avula said that’s no longer the case because all communities in Virginia have developed the infrastructure necessary to distribute the vaccines they receive.
The state’s allotment is still significantly short of the doses needed to vaccinate all Virginians now eligible for the vaccine, which include those in the Phase 1a and Phase 1b groups.
The groups include health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, residents over age 65, those between the ages of 16 and 65 with underlying health conditions and several categories of front-line workers: police, firefighters, school employees, grocery store workers, those who work (and live) in correctional facilities, the homeless and those who work in factories or in agricultural industries.
As of Saturday, Jan. 23, 443,760 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Virginia residents, with 50,147 residents now fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received a total of 1,010,150 doses from the federal government. That means that about 44% of vaccines have been administered so far. As of Sunday, an average 19,754 vaccine doses are being administered across the state each day, a number that has been rising over the past week.
In Prince William, 14,718 doses have been administered and 1,783 residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local vaccinations
The Prince William Health District has so far declined to release how much vaccine it received last week, with officials saying only that the amount was about one-fifth the total requested.
The health district is administering vaccinations primarily from Beacon Hall on George Mason University’s Manassas campus. Shots are being given at a rate of 360 or day or 2,160 a week. The health district hoped to administer about 540 shots a day at the GMU space – or about 3,240 a week – but is limited by the amount of space available at Beacon Hall, officials said last week.
Health care workers declining vaccine
Avula pointed out that although a significant amount of vaccine is reserved for long-term care facilities residents and staff, only about 30% to 40% of staffers are getting the vaccine.
“There is a subset of the population that wants to wait and see how the vaccine affects their co-workers before they decide to get it… We need to work to close that gap,” he said.
Some hospital workers in the top priority group 1a are also falling into the wait-and-see group. About 50% to 60% are agreeing to get vaccinated. “The wait and see-ers are starting to come forward to get vaccinated,” however, he added.
Another problem is that the uncertainty of the supply chain has led hospitals to hold back some of the vaccine they have to make sure second doses are available when they are needed, Avula said.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Fauquier Hospital is reserving some doses so that second shots are certain to be given on time.
“We could use all the doses we have, but we are taking a more conservative approach, so that we make sure we have enough for second doses,” Melton said.
“Many hospitals are holding onto doses, but we need to move that vaccine quickly. Health systems need to understand that second doses are coming and they need to give out what they have,” Avula said.
The federal government has been sending out second doses on time, directly to the facilities that administered the first doses, Avula said.
Data entry crucial
Avula emphasized the importance of accurate data collection: “We’ve got to track every one of these doses,” he said.
Avula explained that the data collection is important to ensure Virginia receives all the doses possible, but also for surveillance purposes.
“We need to make sure people are registered,” so follow-up work can be done to check for any adverse events and to verify the vaccines effectiveness.
Avula said there will always be a gap in the number of vaccines received and the number of vaccines administered. “We just received shipments this week, so those doses are being used to plan for vaccination events in the coming days.”
Another gap in the data is caused by the separate doses being distributed to long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreens account for 226,000 doses of the vaccine, which have been provided by the federal government separately from the doses the state has received. But those doses are still included in the overall number of vaccinations Virginia has received, even though the state health department has no control over them, Avula said.
According to VDH data, about 46,886 of the 226,000 doses distributed to pharmacies have been administered. CVS and Walgreens are reporting 56,000 have been delivered, so there is a gap in how the data is being entered in the state system, Avula said.
The pace of administering doses in nursing homes is picking up, but there are barriers particular to long-term care facilities. If a facility is experiencing an outbreak, for instance, they must wait for the outbreak to clear before resuming vaccinations. Some of the larger facilities are reporting they need more time to prepare for the complex task of vaccinating this vulnerable population, Avula said.
The state may decide to reallocate doses to other pharmacies to help get the job done faster, he added.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.