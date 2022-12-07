Police video of Nov. 12, 2022 homicide in Williamstown area of Dumfries

In this screenshot from a newly released police video, a shirtless man can be seen walking toward a pickup truck driving along a side street in the Williamstown area of Dumfries. The man fatally shot Demetrious Lavar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge, who was driving the truck.

 Prince William County police

Police are seeking assistance regarding the suspect(s) involved in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man that occurred on Nov. 12, 2022, around 5:30 a.m., in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road in the Williamstown area of Dumfries.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
