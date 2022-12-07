Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
In this screenshot from a newly released police video, a shirtless man can be seen walking toward a pickup truck driving along a side street in the Williamstown area of Dumfries. The man fatally shot Demetrious Lavar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge, who was driving the truck.
The 44-year-old Woodbridge man who was shot and killed while driving his pickup truck along a side street in the Williamstown area of Dumfries last month was gunned down by a shirtless man standing on the sidewalk. The victim’s truck crashed into a parked car after the man was fatally shot.
Those are some of the new details Prince William County police released Wednesday, Dec. 7 in connection with the still unsolved Nov. 12 homicide that took the life of Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge.
Police also released a video of the shooting captured via an area security camera and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of thge shirtless suspect.
Graham was found in the driver’s seat of the truck at about 5:35 a.m. that morning when police responded to multiple reports of shots heard in the area. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
“Detectives continue to investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. More information will be released when available,” Perok said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
