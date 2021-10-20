Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Dumfries

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign event with Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Dumfries.
The event will be held outdoors at 3800 Graham Park Road in Dumfries, next to Ginn Park. It will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
McAuliffe is locked in a tight race with Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor. Polls show McAuliffe with a slight lead in the race, and political analysts have rated the race a toss-up.
Attendees are asked to RSVP. No signs are allowed. Those who want to attend must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the McAuliffe’s website.
(1) comment
REVISED HEADLINE: "Two pathetic jokers coming to Dumfries." No signs allowed. Must have clot shot (for an outdoor event). Losers.
