You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with Terry McAuliffe in Dumfries

  • Updated
  • 1
Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

 submitted

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign event with Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Dumfries.  

The event will be held outdoors at 3800 Graham Park Road in Dumfries, next to Ginn Park. It will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. 

McAuliffe is locked in a tight race with Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor. Polls show McAuliffe with a slight lead in the race, and political analysts have rated the race a toss-up.  

Attendees are asked to RSVP. No signs are allowed. Those who want to attend must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the McAuliffe’s website.  

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

someone
someone

REVISED HEADLINE: "Two pathetic jokers coming to Dumfries." No signs allowed. Must have clot shot (for an outdoor event). Losers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters