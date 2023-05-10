A broken cable in the Kingsbrooke area of Bristow cut off Verizon Fios internet and phone service to about 3,800 customers in the Gainesville, Bristow and Nokesville areas Wednesday morning, and service may not be restored until midnight, according to Verizon customer service.
Verizon announced the outage at 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 when it was determined their network had a “compromised fiber cable” that was disrupting service. Further investigation revealed that a fiber cable had been cut near Lawrence Lane in Kingsbrooke, a Verizon customer service representative said.
As of 10 a.m., repair technicians had been assigned and were being dispatched to the area to repair and restore service as soon as possible, the representative said.
The areas affected included homes along Vint Hill, Glenkirk, and Rollins Ford roads. Some of the communities affected include Morris Farms, Bridlewood and Amberleigh Station according to reports on social media.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
