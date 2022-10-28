Vega campaign silent on endorsement from President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump gave Yesli Vega his "Complete and Total Endorsement" Thursday night in a message posted to his "Truth" social media channel. But as of Saturday morning, Vega had yet to acknowledge Trump's support on her campaign website or social media sites.
Vega, Trump wrote, will be "a strong Voice against Violent Crime and all of the other things that are destroying our nation. Yesli will make you proud. Common sense policies is what we want and NOW!" Trump wrote.
Trump went on to call Vega's opponent, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D), a former federal law enforcement and CIA agent, a "radical left" and "a disaster on crime."
Spanberger, Trump said, "will Defund our great Police and destroy our Second Amendment."
Spanberger criticized her fellow Democrats for using the phrase "defund the police" after the 2020 election, which she narrowly won against Del. Nick Freitas by less than 2 points.
Spanberger contended that the Democrats never meant that funding for law-enforcement would be reduced even if Democrats sought additional funding for social services as a means of fighting crime. While in office, Spanberger has sponsored successful legislation to provide police departments more resources to fight cybercrime and has advocated for better pay for law-enforcement agents.
Vega is a former police officer and serves as a volunteer auxiliary deputy sheriff with the Prince William County Sheriff's Office. After she was elected to the Prince William Board of Supervisors in 2019, she was appointed by Trump to his "Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity."
Vega touted her ties to the former president during the primary but then removed any mention of him from her Twitter page after she won the Republican primary in June, according to reporting by the Washington Post.
Neither Vega nor her campaign responded for request from comment about the Trump endorsement sent by the Prince William Times on Friday. Neither Vega nor her campaign have responded to repeated requests for an interview and comments on other issues, including her 2009 bankruptcy.
When asked about Trump's endorsement by reporters on Friday, Vega said she had just heard about it, according to the Associated Press.
Vega has campaigned with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and touts endorsements from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares on her website.
It's unlikely Trump's endorsement will be helpful to Vega in her race against Spanberger, as Trump was unpopular both in Virginia and in Prince William County, where a plurality -- about 35% -- of 7th District voters live.
In 2020, Trump lost Prince William County by more than 61,000 votes.
In Stafford County, where more than 19% of the 7th District voters live, Trump lost by more than 3,000 votes in 2020. Stafford voters picked Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, however, by about 5,000 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Spanberger took to Twitter to announce Trump's endorsement of her opponent, saying: "Tonight my opponent was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Virginians are exhausted by his division, lies and hyper-partisanship."
Tonight, my opponent was endorsed by former President Trump. Virginians are exhausted by his division, lies, and hyper-partisanship. pic.twitter.com/k6uhJ59C2z— Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) October 28, 2022
