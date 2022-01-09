 Skip to main content
VDOT warns of icy roads overnight, Monday morning

NWS refreezing warning Sunday night

The Virginia Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service are warning of icy road conditions Monday morning after rain and snowmelt refreeze overnight.

 National Weather Service

Those heading to work or school early Monday morning take note: State transportation officials and the National Weather Service are warning of a potentially icy commute after temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service issued statements Sunday night telling motorists that roads that appear wet will likely be slick with ice after water and snowmelt refreeze early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be “much colder,” presenting the potential for refreezing as temperatures drop into the mid-20s throughout Northern Virginia, the National Weather Service says.

“VDOT crews remain alert for icy spots that may impact overnight travel and Monday morning commutes,” VDOT said in a Sunday night statement. “Motorists should exercise caution traveling overnight and in the morning.” 

Crews will treat slick spots with salt to melt ice and sand to provide traction for drivers in impacted locations. Refreeze is expected to impact areas of northern and southwest Virginia, VDOT said.

Bridges and overpasses typically freeze first as cold air can circulate more readily around them. Standing water on travel lanes will also be more susceptible to refreeze, VDOT said. 

VDOT is further reminding motorists:

  • Do not travel if conditions are icy.
  • Give crews time to treat roads.
  • If possible, avoid travel until frozen precipitation ceases and road conditions improve.
  • If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:
    • Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
    • Keep a safe distance of at least 5 seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.
    • Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavemen.t
    • Do not pass snowplows.
  • Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.
  • Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
