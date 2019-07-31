Work to repair a sinkhole in Dale City that swallowed a parked minivan on July 4 is progressing but won’t likely be finished until the end of August, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VDOT crews continue work to replace a large stormwater pipe on Princedale Drive that failed after heavy rains on Thursday, July 4, causing the sinkhole, which stretched across the length of the roadway.
There were no injuries, but a towing crew was called in to remove the minivan, which was parked along the roadway when the asphalt collapsed.
Princedale Drive has been closed since the incident occurred is expected to remain closed between Saddler Lane and Roundtree Drive for four more weeks, weather permitting, according to Ellen Kamilakis, a VDOT spokeswoman.
VDOT has been assessing the sinkhole since the road gave way and determined it happened because an 84-inch diameter galvanized metal pipe, which had been conveying water under the road from a tributary of Neabsco Creek, pushed the pipe into the creek, causing the asphalt above it to fail, Kamilakis said in a July 29 press release.
Crews were able to relieve water pressure within the creek and stabilize the utility pipe by Sunday, July 7.
A hydraulic assessment recommended that two 130-foot-long runs of 60-inch diameter concrete pipes to be installed, as well as new headwalls, Kamilakis said.
On Monday, July 22, crews began pipe installation that is expected to continue through late August.
