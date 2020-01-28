The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending up to $1.7 billion in road improvements to reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 95, including new reversible rush-hour lanes, lane extensions, interchange improvements and wider shoulders.
Those are just a few of the improvements identified in the interim I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan, which proposed strategies and improvements to relieve congestion along the entire I-95 corridor in Virginia.
The study identified 11 Northern Virginia projects at the cost of $748 million, including "Red X” lanes that would be open southbound in the morning and northbound in the evening between the Occoquan River and U.S. 17 near Fredericksburg.
The Red-X lanes would be separate from the tolled Express Lanes, which run in the middle of I-95. The Red-X lanes would instead run along the shoulders of the road and would not be tolled. The new lanes would not conflict with the state’s agreement with Transurban, the private company that owns the Express Lanes, according to Ben Mannell, a VDOT project manager who led a Jan. 27 community meeting on the I-95 plan in Fredericksburg.
The plan also recommends several shorter road widenings, shoulder widenings, extended on- and off-ramps, and two interchange improvements between Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia, including at the Fairfax County Parkway and at Exit 126.
A final version the of the I-95 plan is expected later this year after VDOT conducts a similar study on the Interstate 64 corridor this summer. VDOT is recommending that the proposed I-95 improvements be prioritized along with the projects proposed for I-64.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is backing a major transportation bill that includes a 4-cent increase in the state’s gas tax annually for three years to help fund the state’s transportation projects.
The I-95 plan recommends about $65 million in operational upgrades in the short-term, such as additional traffic cameras, increased towing and safety service patrols, changeable message signs to warn of traffic incidents, variable speed limits and“ramp metering” at 14 on-ramps in Northern Virginia.
The interim plan also identified 26 multimodal projects totaling $376 million that include improved commuter bus and passenger train access, more park-and-ride lots and improved transportation demand management.
The plan recommends improvements to the Crystal City and L’Enfant Virginia Railway Express stations and additional peak period trains on the Fredericksburg line.
VDOT noted the proposed multimodal improvements in the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg districts cost considerably less than building a new main travel lane throughout the corridor, which is estimated to cost $12.5 billion. That’s a significant cost savings in terms of potential performance benefits, the report notes.
As a result of the proposed multimodal projects,VDOT anticipates increases in the number of people carpooling, vanpooling, taking commuter rail and taking commuter buses during the morning peak period in the five northernmost portions of the corridor.
“At the Occoquan River, a major bottleneck along the corridor, the study team projects an increase of approximately 7,700 multimodal persons moved during the morning peak period,” the study said.
The plan proposes 12 new commuter bus routes in the corridor, including a new route from Lake Ridge to Old Town Alexandria. The other 11 would serve the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties with destinations including the Mark Center, Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, the Pentagon, Rosslyn/Ballston and Washington, D.C.
The study’s findings include $13 to $15 million in upgrades along detour routes like U.S. 1 and U.S. 301 such as lane reconfigurations, turn-lane extensions and signal modifications.
4-cent increase in the state’s gas tax annually for three years to help fund the state’s transportation projects. What happened to all these tolls and the original gas tax? I am voting no on any more taxes.
The tolls go to pay the companies who built the improvements. The State of Virginia hasn't been paying for any of the toll lanes because there aren't enough tax dollars to afford it.The original gas tax has been unchanged for YEARS but inflation keeps going up and up so the money raised through gas taxes doesn't buy nearly as much as it used to. I am completely FOR the gas tax increase so the state can finally raise enough money to fix our lousy roads.
The proposal will relieve traffic CONGESTION, not traffic itself.
