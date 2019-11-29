Will Northern Virginia see snow in December? It might be too soon to know for sure, but whatever happens, the folks who drive the plows are ready.
That’s according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which says it plans to spend $53 million to clear away the white stuff in its Northern Virginia District this winter. Prince William County is included in the Northern Virginia District.
Statewide, VDOT has $205 million available for snow removal this year, according to recently released figures.
“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “The commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives.”
VDOT has 2,500 crew members and employs additional contractors when needed.
Among the other snow stats:
- VDOT has more than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders.
- The state has nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine.
- VDOT maintains more than 128,000 miles of road in the state.
- If snow is two inches or more deep, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. VDOT trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology and can be monitored.
- VDOT has 77 weather sensors in roadways and bridges to alert crews about roadway surfaces that might be freezing.
- Motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 to obtain up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before setting out.
- The average cost of a major statewide snow or ice storm affecting all nine VDOT districts requiring full mobilization is $11 million per day.
Residents are urged to:
- Monitor weather closely and adjust their commutes accordingly.
- Telework if possible.
- Wait to shovel driveways until plows have arrived.
- Have enough gas, wiper fluid, the proper tires, an emergency kit and any medication you need on hand.
