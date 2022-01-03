You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VDOT: I-95 closed in Stafford for crash involving 6 tractor-trailers, motorists urged to say off the roadways

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 2

Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Stafford County near Centreport Parkway for a crash involving six tractor-trailers, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at about noon Monday.

Meanwhile, I-95 northbound is reduced to a single lane in Stafford near Exit 140 at Courthouse Road for "multiple disabled tractor-trailers," VDOT reported.

Around Prince William County, police are limiting their response to crashes involving only property damage. Those involved in minor crashes are asked to remove their vehicles from the roadways if they can and exchange information.

Across the state, the Virginia State Police troopers had already responded to 313 crashes and aided 277 disabled motorists between midnight and 10:30 a.m.

"Troopers are now on scene of 137 more crashes and 119 stuck vehicles because of folks driving too fast for conditions," the state police tweeted. "Pls only travel if necessary."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters