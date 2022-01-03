VDOT: I-95 closed in Stafford for crash involving 6 tractor-trailers, motorists urged to say off the roadways

Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Stafford County near Centreport Parkway for a crash involving six tractor-trailers, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at about noon Monday.
🚨I-95 southbound is closed in #Stafford near exit 136 (Centreport Pkwy.) for a crash involving 6 tractor-trailers. I-95 northbound reduced to a single lane in #Stafford near exit 140 (Courthouse Rd.) for multiple disabled tractor-trailers. pic.twitter.com/GmkSauqBvK— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022
Meanwhile, I-95 northbound is reduced to a single lane in Stafford near Exit 140 at Courthouse Road for "multiple disabled tractor-trailers," VDOT reported.
Around Prince William County, police are limiting their response to crashes involving only property damage. Those involved in minor crashes are asked to remove their vehicles from the roadways if they can and exchange information.
Across the state, the Virginia State Police troopers had already responded to 313 crashes and aided 277 disabled motorists between midnight and 10:30 a.m.
"Troopers are now on scene of 137 more crashes and 119 stuck vehicles because of folks driving too fast for conditions," the state police tweeted. "Pls only travel if necessary."
