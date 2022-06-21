Democrats in the City of Manassas have chosen their slate of candidates to vie for three open seats on the City Council in November.
Sonia R. Vasquez Luna, Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev and incumbent Manassas City Councilman Ralph S. Smith have come out on top of today’s primary race, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
The three will face a slate of three Republican candidates on Nov. 8. They include two incumbents – City Councilmembers Theresa Coates Ellis and Lynne Forkell Greene – as well as newcomer Rick Bookwalter.
The Republican candidates were chosen in a June 11 party canvass.
Af of about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Vasquez Luna was on top of the four-way race for three Democratic nominations with 747 votes or about 29% of the votes cast.
She was followed by Smith, who garnered 722 votes, or 28% of the total cast, and then by Jagadev, who took in 608 votes or about 24%, according to results posted to the state elections website Tuesday night.
Robert Keller trailed the race with 447 votes or about 17.7%, according to the still unofficial results.
Vasquez Luna is a political newcomer who immigrated to the United States from El Salvador. She has lived in Manassas for 12 years and has lived in the Wellington community since 2015.
Vasquez Luna told the Prince William Times in May that if she is elected to the city council she will focus on improving the city’s infrastructure, attracting businesses and ensuring government is accessible to all residents.
Vasquez Luna is a board member at the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, NOVA Labor and the LIUNA Latino Caucus. She volunteers to help working families and the immigrant community and has been a part of the Northern Virginia Soccer Club and the Wellington Dolphins Swim Team.
Smith has served on the Manassas City Council since winning a special election in 2019. He says he is running for re-election because he wants to continue “working to make Manassas a better place for everyone.”
In an interview outside the Metz Middle School polling place on Tuesday, Smith said the three Democratic nominees would likely face a tough battle to retain their majority this fall. The Democrats currently have a 5-2 majority on the seven-member city council.
If re-elected, Smith said told the Prince William Times in May that he would focus education; the local economy and economic development, emphasizing tourism and support for local businesses and continued efforts to expand workforce housing opportunities.
Smith is retired but spent his career as an executive at the Social Security Administration’s Hearings and Appeals Office overseeing procedures. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Paul’s College and also studied at George Washington and George Mason universities. Smith has lived in Manassas since 1974 and resides in the Waterford area.
Jagadev teaches business classes at Osbourn High School and has served on the Manassas City planning commission (and its zoning ordinance review committee), the city’s board for building code appeals and the family services advisory board.
If elected, Jagadev said he’d focus on strengthening public education and related opportunities, exploring housing affordability options and enhancing public safety services. Jagadev has lived in the Sumner Lake neighborhood for 18 years.
Jagadev has a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in public policy, both from the College of William and Mary.
