Va. Supreme Court dismisses Chesapeake parents’ lawsuit challenging Youngkin’s mask-optional order

The Chesapeake parents filed the lawsuit in the state Supreme Court asserting that Youngkin’s order violated a state law known as Senate Bill 1303, which requires public schools to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that recommend universal masking in public schools. The Chesapeake School Board decided earlier this month to make masks optional in accordance with Youngkin’s order.
The case was dismissed on procedural grounds. The court ruled that it doesn’t have the ability to grant either of the legal remedies requested by the petitioning parents under the circumstances of this case.
First, the parents asked for relief in the form of “prohibition.” The court said that the remedy of prohibition does not lie against the governor in this case. According to the order, prohibition is generally available only in orders issued by superior courts to restrain the actions of lower courts, which is not the case here.
The second form of relief the parents sought in the lawsuit was “mandamus.” Mandamus, as the court stated, is an “extraordinary remedy employed to compel a public official to perform a purely ministerial duty imposed upon him by law.” But the court found that in this case, the parents failed to allege a relevant and explicit duty incumbent upon either Youngkin or the Chesapeake School Board.
The court explained that the petitioning parents’ reliance on SB 1303 did not create the kind of unequivocal duty required to support mandamus relief because the state law directs school boards to follow the CDC’s recommended COVID-19 mitigation strategies “to the maximum extent practicable.”
The court then concluded that the discretion granted to school boards by the language of SB 1303 cannot impose a ministerial duty on Youngkin nor the Chesapeake School Board.
The court declined to make any substantive ruling on the legality of Youngkin’s masking order. The court stated specifically, “We offer no opinion on the legality of EO 2,” in a footnote contained in the order.
Both Youngkin and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares took to Twitter to praise the lawsuit’s dismissal.
Youngkin said he was “pleased by the dismissal.” He also vowed to “continue to protect the rights of parents to makes decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.”
Miyares called today’s decision “a win for Virginia families.”
The state Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the Chesapeake parents’ case does not affect other cases challenging Youngkin’s executive order.
The Prince William County School Board -- along with the school boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City, and City of Richmond, are also challenging Youngkin’s executive order on the basis that it cannot override state law and that it oversteps local school boards’ authority to govern local school divisions under the Virginia Constitution.
Late last week, Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled in favor of the school boards and temporarily blocked Youngkin’s executive order, allowing the school boards to keep their universal mask mandates in place.
Youngkin’s executive order is also facing a legal challenge from Manassas resident Tasha Nelson and 11 other Virginia parents of children with medical conditions that make them susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19. The families filed a lawsuit in federal court last week challenging the executive order on the grounds that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. The American Civil Liberties Union is one of several groups representing the parents.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
