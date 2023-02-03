Photo_News_data center rezoning_sign 2.jpg

Signs promoting the “PW Digital Gateway” dot Pageland Lane in western Prince William County, where 102 landowners are seeking the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ permission to rezone their land for data centers. 

 By Peter Cary
Chap Petersen data center bill

Sen. J. Chapman "Chap" Petersen filed two bills to put some limits on the siting of new data centers. SB 1078 would have banned them within one mile of state and national parks and other historic sites.
Danica Roem

Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, of Prince William
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.