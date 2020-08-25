Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-17th, of Spotsylvania County, tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after the General Assembly convened for a special session to address the economic fallout of the pandemic.
In a statement, Reeves said he took a test Monday “out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing mild cold symptoms. The result was positive. “As of yesterday I’m in self-quarantine,” Reeves said.
While the House of Delegates has been meeting remotely, the Senate opted to hold in-person floor sessions and committee meetings in a ballroom at the Science Museum of Virginia, where masks are required and senators have worked on widely distanced folding tables.
The precautions also include plexiglass barriers placed around the desks of two lawmakers, Sen. George Barker, D-39th, who represents parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties, who has said pre-existing conditions make him especially vulnerable to the virus, and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-11th, of Chesterfield, who says she has a doctors note saying she can’t wear a mask for medical reasons.
Reeves is at least the third Virginia lawmaker to test positive for the virus and the first to test positive while the General Assembly was actively meeting.
A spokesman for the Senate GOP caucus, Jeff Ryer, said he didn’t expect the positive case to impact the caucus, which holds closed meetings together to discuss legislation, because of all the precautions that have been put in place.
“We’ve got two people in plexiglass boxes and hand sanitizer on every table,” Ryer said. “There is not a precaution they didn’t take.”
Mercury reporter Graham Moomaw contributed to this story.
(1) comment
Who cares, back to work people!!!
