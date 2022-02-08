Va. Senate moves to allow parents to decide whether kids wear masks in school

Virginia’s ongoing debate about masks in public schools – and who should decide whether students and staff wear them – took a surprising turn Tuesday when the Democratic-controlled state Senate approved a measure giving parents the power to decide whether their children don masks on school property.
The move came in an amendment to an existing state law sponsored by state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-34th, of Fairfax County, and was approved in a bipartisan 29-9 vote with 10 Democrats joining the chamber’s 19 Republicans in voting in favor.
Three state senators representing parts of Prince William County cast supporting votes, including Democratic Sens. John Bell (13th) and Scott Surovell (36th) and Republican Richard Stuart (28th).
Sen. George Barker, D-39th, voted against the amendment, while Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, said in an interview Tuesday he missed the vote because he had to step out of the chamber. Still, McPike said he opposes the amendment as a “reactionary” overreach of school boards’ control under the state Constitution and that he would have opposed it had he been at his seat when the vote was taken.
The amendment, if approved, would codify what Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to do with his Executive Order 2: allow parents to ignore school divisions’ mask mandates. Youngkin immediately issued a statement in support of the state Senate vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, calling it a bipartisan effort to “put Virginians first.”
“I look forward to signing this bill when it comes to my desk,” Youngkin said in a statement.
Youngkin’s executive order on masks, issued hours after he was inaugurated on Jan. 15, came when COVID-19 cases were surging across the state. It was met with defiance from at least 70 Virginia school divisions – including nearly all in heavily Democratic Northern Virginia – and was soon challenged by at least four lawsuits.
Among them is an ongoing lawsuit filed by seven Virginia school divisions, including Prince William, Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Richmond, Falls Church and Hampton, that won a temporary injunction from an Arlington County judge on Friday, Feb. 4. Judge Louise DiMatteo blocked the order from taking effect on the grounds that it conflicts with an existing state law, known as Senate Bill 1303, which requires schools to offer in-person instruction five days a week while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to the “to the maximum extent practicable.” The CDC, as well as the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommends universal masking in schools while COVID-19 transmission rates are high -- as they are across the state although cases have been on a downward trend in recent weeks.
Peterson’s measure would amend that same state law to clarify that parents can decide whether their children wear masks. The amendment states that the parent of any child enrolled in a public school or early-childhood care program “may elect for such child to not wear a mask while on school property.”
The amendment also says parents don’t have to provide a reason for sending their children to school without masks and that students cannot “suffer any adverse disciplinary or academic consequences as a result of this parental election.”
Effective date unclear
The measure is expected to be taken up and passed by the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates as soon as Wednesday, according to news reports, would take effect on July 1 unless is it amended by the governor to take effect earlier – a strategy currently being considered by the Youngkin administration, according to the Washington Post.
The Post, citing an unnamed Youngkin aide, said the governor is considering adding an emergency clause that would require the law to go into effect immediately. That addition would have to go back to both chambers for a vote, but while most bills with emergency clauses require 80% approval from the legislature, a governor’s request needs only a simple majority. If that happens, the mask law could go into effect as soon as the end of February, the Post reported.
In an interview after the Senate’s vote Tuesday, both Surovell and Bell said they voted for the bill in part because they understood it would not take effect until July 1.
“That was an important factor to me,” Surovell said. Bell, meanwhile, called the bill “a next year thing” that is “unlikely to have an emergency clause.”
Surovell said he expects the pandemic to be heading toward endemic status by mid-summer with the virus diminishing to something closer to the common cold by the time students head back to school next school year.
“It seems to me that’s the scientific consensus of where this is going to end up,” Surovell said, citing articles in “The Lancet” and other medical journals.
Bell said he does not believe requiring students to wear “just a cloth mask” has been very effective in stopping the spread of the virus.
Surovell also noted that over the past week, Democratic governors from states such as New Jersey, Delaware and California moved to loosen their state’s mask mandates. But he conceded that Petersen’s amendment differs in that it puts parents – not localities – in charge of whether students wear masks.
Asked whether he is concerned about what might happen if the pandemic worsens, Surovell said: “If it becomes a problem, the legislature might have to step in again.”
Bell said he believes that school boards should have decision-making power over most aspects of public schools but that allowing parents to make decisions about masks is “the right thing to do.”
“I believe in our school boards, but in this case, I think this is the right thing to do for Virginia,” Bell said.
McPike, however, said he takes issue with the legislature meddling in decisions that should remain with local school boards.
“Everyone wants schools to get back to normal but having something like this in the [state] code is not a good idea,” said McPike, who has three school-age children. “It’s reactionary. … In our Constitution, we leave [those decisions] to the school boards. It’s very clear.”
If the measure passes, he added, “more than likely, the General Assembly is going to have to address this again.”
Support from Prince William School Board chairman
At least one Prince William County School Board member, Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large), said he supports Petersen’s amendment and believes it should “go into effect immediately.” Lateef further said it was his understanding that the amendment would not have to wait until July 1, although he was not clear on the latest developments as of early Tuesday evening.
Lateef, a Democrat and a physician, said he does not believe “the science” supports mask-wearing as an effective mitigation strategy against the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Lateef said he further agrees with Youngkin that parents should have the power to decide whether their children must wear masks. Lateef has three children who attend Prince William County schools.
Why did Lateef join the Prince William County School Board in challenging Youngkin’s Executive Order in court? That, Lateef said, was a decision relating to the separation of powers under the Virginia Constitution -- not about wearing masks.
“If we allow the governor to tell us what to do about masks, then he can tell us what to do about anything,” Lateef said. “…While I agree with him on masking, I don’t believe he can tell the school board what to do.”
