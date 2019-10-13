Bridge beam installation will require a full closure of Va. 28 north at Interstate 66 in Fairfax County from 11 a.m. Sunday night to 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Additional ramp and lane closures on Va. 28 will occur throughout the coming week. Drivers will be directed to follow signed detours and should expect delays. The closures are needed to safely install bridge beams over the roadway and ramps, according to a VDOT press release.
Tonight, traffic will be affected between E.C. Lawrence Park and Va. 29, as Va. 28 northbound will be fully closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers will be directed to I-66 East to Fairfax County Parkway North.
The ramp and two left turn lanes from Va. 28 South to I-66 east will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday morning.
Drivers will be detoured farther south to Va. 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right for VA. 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.
There will also be periodic stoppages of up to 30 minutes on southbound Va. 28 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. to lift bridge girders into place, VDOT says.
On Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15, the ramp and two left-turn lanes from Va. 28 south to I-66 East will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers will be detoured farther south to Va. 29 (Lee Highway) North. Stay to the right for Va. 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East.
Two lanes will be closed on Route 28 South from Braddock Road to I-66 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and periodic stoppages of up to 30 minutes on southbound Route 28 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. to lift bridge girders into place, VDOT said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16 and 17, the ramp from I-66 East to Va. 28 North will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Also, two left lanes of northbound Va. 28 will be closed from Va. 29 to I-66 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes will occur on northbound Va. 28 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
The I-66 and Va. 28 interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project.
The project will reconfigure the Va. 28 interchange to add Express Lane access and improve traffic flow on both I-66 and Va. 28. The project will remove the four sets of traffic signals on Va. 28 between Westfields Boulevard and Va. 29, as well as build a new overpass to reconnect Braddock Road and Walney Road.
Weekly updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA.
