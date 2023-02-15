Hopes that Virginia lawmakers would agree to study the impacts of the state’s rapidly expanding data-center industry were dashed this week when a House of Delegates’ subcommittee killed the last remaining data center reform bill introduced this year.
In an early-morning meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, a House Rules subcommittee tabled state Sen. J. Chapman “Chap” Petersen’s Senate Joint Resolution 240 in a 3-2-1 vote. The measure called for the Virginia Department of Energy to convene a task force of stakeholders to study data centers’ impacts on environment, economy, energy resources and the state’s carbon-emissions reduction goals.
The measure died exactly one week after it sailed through the state Senate in a unanimous vote. Those voting to table the bill were Republican Dels. Tony Wilt, 26th, of Harrisonburg; Kathy Byron, 22nd, of Lynchburg; and Christopher Head, 17th, of Roanoke. One Democrat and one Republican voted against tabling the bill: Del. Charniele Herring, D-46th, of Alexandria; and Del. Phillip Scott, R-88th, of Fredericksburg.
Petersen, D-34th, of Fairfax City, said he introduced SJ 240 along with another bill, SB1078, in an effort to “tap the breaks” on data center development around the state so that officials could better understand the impacts the huge, concrete buildings will have on the environment as well as their draw on the state’s energy supply.
Petersen’s SB 1078, which was killed in the Senate, was aimed at the Prince William Digital Gateway and would have prohibited data centers within one mile of state historic sites. Petersen said SJ 240 was considerably “milder.”
“This bill does not prohibit anything. It simply says, let’s stand back and study it and come back in 2024, and let’s talk about putting some limits on it,” he said.
Several of Virginia’s major conservation and environmental groups spoke in support of the bill, including Virginia League of Conservation Voters, the American Battlefield Trust, the Piedmont Environmental Council, Preservation Virginia, the Southern Environmental Law Center and Virginia Conservation Network.
Those speaking in opposition to the bill included data center developers QTS and Compass, both of which are seeking to build data centers in the Prince William Digital Gateway, as well as landowners who have already signed contracts to sell their land to those companies. Among the latter group were Prince William County residents Tim Kissler, Page Snyder, Ken Knarr, Ali Amam and Mary Ann Ghadban.
Ghadban, a commercial developer who put together one of two land assemblages that make up the Digital Gateway, is selling her home and 55-acre farm as part of the deal. During her testimony,Ghadban called SJ 240 “a meddling into Prince William County’s ability to stop being the junk room of Northern Virginia.”
Local governments, she said, should have sole oversight on the sitings of such industrial developments.
But Petersen, like other Digital Gateway opponents, sees the rapid expansion of data centers not as community enhancements but rather potential blights that threaten both the environment and the state’s ability to reach its clean energy goals.
“We are on the verge of an environmental catastrophe,” Petersen said in an interview after the vote. “I don’t know how other to describe it. It’s going to transform the landscape in Virginia.”
Petersen said he expects the debate over data centers will continue through the election cycle. He also reiterated his position that data centers are a state issue because of the significant state tax breaks they're offered in Virginia.
“This is not a free market,” he added of Virginia’s data center economy. “This is a preference market.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
