 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Va. House subcommittee kills further study to bring Metro to Prince William County

  • Updated
  • 0
Metro file photo

Riders catch a rush-hour Metro train at the Gallery Place station.

 courtesy

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee unanimously killed a resolution that would have dedicated $2.25 million in state funding to develop a regional transit plan to bringMetro to Prince William County, likely delaying the effort for at least another year.  

The House Rules “studies” subcommittee voted 5-0 to table the resolution on Monday, Feb. 7, effectively killing it. 

The resolution was carried by Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, who represents the Woodbridge area.  

Luke Torian

House Budget Chairman Luke Torian, D-52nd, of Prince William, speaks on the floor of the House of Delegates in 2020. 

“Prince William County is the second largest county in the commonwealth with well over 470,000 residents. Transportation has always been a major factor for us, and we believe that this study would help us in our efforts to extend Metro to Prince William County,” Torian told subcommittee members.  

Del. Bobby Orrock, R-54th, of Spotsylvania County, who chairs the subcommittee, asked Torian if he would instead consider writing a letter to the state House Appropriations Committee instead to“potentially effect the same goal.”  

Torian replied that several letters had been sent already.  

“We have been fighting this battle for a long time. We’ve probably sent several letters in regard to the matter. And I just think that if we put some General Assembly energy behind this effort, it may move the needle farther,” Torian said.  

The resolution, known as House Resolution 76, would require the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to coordinate with local elected officials and transportation commissions in Northern Virginia to reach a regional consensus and develop a long-term regional plan for future extensions” of Metro in Prince William County.  

Under the resolution, DRPT would have been required to submit an executive summary and report of its findings and recommendations to the governor and General Assembly by the end of 2022. 

The study would have been funded by a $2.25 million budget amendment, also carried by Torian. An aide to Torian said Thursday that the House Appropriations Committee could revive the resolution by approving the budget amendment. But he added that he is “not expecting” that to happen.  

Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, was the only member of the public to speak in support of the plan at the 8 a.m. meeting. Angry said Prince William County, with nearly 500,000 residents, has “growing transportation needs.”  

I know Metro would with really assist us in our transportation needs, and I just want to strongly support this bill,” Angry said.  

The General Assembly previously funded a transportation feasibility study in 2020 to examine options for improved transit to Prince William County. DPRT published its Springfield to Quantico Enhanced Public Transportation Feasibility Study in November 2021.  

The agency’s final report concluded that options to extend the Metro Blue Line or Metro Yellow Line to Potomac Town Center “are feasible,” but declined to make a recommendation until “further detailing of the design and operating characteristics” are completed.  

Extending Metro service to Prince William County would entail “unique legal and governance ramifications,” including expanding the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Zone to include the county and making financial commitments to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the study said. 

DPRT estimated extending Metro rail to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center could cost anywhere between $13.6 and $20.8 billion. 

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters