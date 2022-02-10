Va. House subcommittee kills further study to bring Metro to Prince William County

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee unanimously killed a resolution that would have dedicated $2.25 million in state funding to develop a regional transit plan to bringMetro to Prince William County, likely delaying the effort for at least another year.
The House Rules’ “studies” subcommittee voted 5-0 to table the resolution on Monday, Feb. 7, effectively killing it.
The resolution was carried by Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, who represents the Woodbridge area.
“Prince William County is the second largest county in the commonwealth with well over 470,000 residents. Transportation has always been a major factor for us, and we believe that this study would help us in our efforts to extend Metro to Prince William County,” Torian told subcommittee members.
Del. Bobby Orrock, R-54th, of Spotsylvania County, who chairs the subcommittee, asked Torian if he would instead consider writing a letter to the state House Appropriations Committee instead to“potentially effect the same goal.”
Torian replied that several letters had been sent already.
“We have been fighting this battle for a long time. We’ve probably sent several letters in regard to the matter. And I just think that if we put some General Assembly energy behind this effort, it may move the needle farther,” Torian said.
The resolution, known as House Resolution 76, would require the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to coordinate with local elected officials and transportation commissions in Northern Virginia “to reach a regional consensus and develop a long-term regional plan for future extensions” of Metro in Prince William County.
Under the resolution, DRPT would have been required to submit an executive summary and report of its findings and recommendations to the governor and General Assembly by the end of 2022.
The study would have been funded by a $2.25 million budget amendment, also carried by Torian. An aide to Torian said Thursday that the House Appropriations Committee could revive the resolution by approving the budget amendment. But he added that he is “not expecting” that to happen.
Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, was the only member of the public to speak in support of the plan at the 8 a.m. meeting. Angry said Prince William County, with nearly 500,000 residents, has “growing transportation needs.”
“I know Metro would with really assist us in our transportation needs, and I just want to strongly support this bill,” Angry said.
The General Assembly previously funded a transportation feasibility study in 2020 to examine options for improved transit to Prince William County. DPRT published its “Springfield to Quantico Enhanced Public Transportation Feasibility Study” in November 2021.
The agency’s final report concluded that options to extend the Metro Blue Line or Metro Yellow Line to Potomac Town Center “are feasible,” but declined to make a recommendation until “further detailing of the design and operating characteristics” are completed.
Extending Metro service to Prince William County would entail “unique legal and governance ramifications,” including expanding the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Zone to include the county and making financial commitments to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the study said.
DPRT estimated extending Metro rail to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center could cost anywhere between $13.6 and $20.8 billion.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
