Va. House committee kills Roem's bill to make developer contributions to county supervisors more transparent

A bill filed by Del. Danica Roem to provide more transparency in local land-use decisions was recently killed by a Virginia House of Delegates Committee on a tie vote.
Roem’s bill, House Bill 626, would have forced local elected officials across the state to disclose any donations over $100 from developers working on projects being considered by their localities. It would then require those elected officials to recuse themselves from voting on such projects. The bill would have only applied to campaign donations given to elected officials in the prior 12 months before any land-use vote.
“When voters elect their local officials, they expect them to make uninfluenced decisions on land use,” Roem said, adding that the effort would establish “a really good precedent for good governance and transparency in government.”
The bill was opposed by the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties.
Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League, said small counties “with few developers” could face situations where some or all local elected officials would be required to recuse themselves from voting on a project.
“It does fit for a larger board where there’s a lot of developers, but when you have a smaller county … and there’s only one or two developers that come in, obviously they’re going to be the people that provide money for your campaigns,” Gowdy said.
The Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties opposition to the legislation prompted Roem to team up with Del. Dave LaRock, R-33rd, of Loudoun County, to remove the bill’s requirement for recusal, in hopes they would support it. Roem, who is typically on the opposite side of LaRock on many issues, called it, “the political matchup of the year.”
But both organizations remained opposed to the bill as it headed to a committee hearing last Friday, Feb. 11. After a brief hearing, the House Counties, Cities and Towns Committee cast a tie-vote, 11-11, effectively killing the bill, although it garnered bipartisan support of eight Democrats, including Del. Briana Sewell, D-51st, of Woodbridge, and three Republicans.
Roem said she carried the proposal on behalf of Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir, who has been involved in land-use issues in Prince William County for decades.
Weir said he asked Roem to carry the bill because of “the near universal perception [that] the land-use process” in Prince William County is “the wild, wild, west.”
“For far too long, numerous members of the board of supervisors have accepted up to tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions by interested parties prior to the vote on a land use or comprehensive plan application,” Weir said.
Weir pointed to a 2011 land use case in which developer RK Realty donated $20,500 to former board chairman Corey Stewart in the weeks and months before the company’s rezoning application, a mixed-use commercial and residential development known as “Hunter at Haymarket” was approved by the board.
“On more than one occasion, land-use applicants have personally confided in me that their local counsel … advised that such contributions were the coin of the realm and all but ‘required’ to ensure the favorable disposition of their cases,” Weir said.
Roem said she has not decided if she will carry the bill again next year.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
