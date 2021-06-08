You have permission to edit this article.
Va. Attorney General Mark Herring fends off primary challenger to seek a 3rd term

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D)

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D)

 courtesy

Mark Herring has won his party's nomination to seek a third term as Virginia's attorney general.

Herring, 59, managed to fend off a challenge Tuesday from Del. Jerrauld "Jay" Jones, who has represented the Norfolk-area 89th District in the House of Delegates since 2018.

With about 84% of the vote counted, Herring had won 188,661 votes or about 55.09% of the ballots cast in the June 8 primary, while Jones garnered 154,214 votes or 44.98%, according to still-unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Jones, 32, won an endorsement from Gov. Ralph Northam in his bid to unseat Herring. But Herring outraised Jones by nearly $1 million and won a coveted endorsement from the Washington Post.

Herring, a native of Loudoun County, is known for his work to expand rights to abortion and same-sex marriage in Virginia. Herring declined to defend Virginia's ban on gay marriage, prompting the late Michelle McQuigg, a former Prince William County Circuit Court clerk, to defend the law, an effort that was ultimately unsuccessful.

Herring was also instrumental in providing undocumented students who grew up in Virginia access to state-supported colleges and universities.

